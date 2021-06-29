Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market: Status, Share, CAGR, Growth Opportunity, Size, Trends and Key Industry Outlook

This Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market research report is the holistic view of the current market dynamics derived from the historical data analysis from the previous years. The report visibly clarifies the market description, segregations, applications, activities, and market trends for the Medical Devices industry. The global albumin & creatinine tests market size is valued at an estimated USD 987 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2,103 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.3%

Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market by Product (Analyzers, Cartridges (PoC, Tabletop), Dipsticks, Kits, Reagents), Type (Blood & Urine Creatinine, Urine Albumin, Glycated Albumin), Enduser (Hospital, Diagnostic & Research Labs) – Global Forecast to 2025

The global albumin & creatinine tests market size is valued at an estimated USD 987 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2,103 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. The growth of the global albumin & creatinine tests market is driven by factors such as growing prevalence of kidney disorders, the rising adoption of POC diagnostics, and the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions.

However, factors like unfavorable healthcare reforms in the US and the high cost of automated analyzers are hampering the growth of the albumin & creatinine tests market during the forecasted period.

List of companies profiled in the report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

PromoCell GmbH (Germany)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US)

Randox Laboratories (UK)

FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Abbexa Ltd. (UK)

ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Arbor Assays Inc. (US)

ARKRAY Global Business Inc. (Japan)

Aviva Systems Biology (US)

Axxora, LLC (UK)

BioAssay Systems (US)

Nova Biomedical (US)

Quantimetrix Corporation (US)

RayBiotech Inc. (US)

Sekisui Diagnostics PEI Inc. (US)

Teco Diagnostics (US)

Tulip Diagnostics (India)

ulti med Products GmbH (Germany)

URIT Medical Electronic Co., Ltd. (China)

“The dipstick & kits segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the albumin & creatinine tests market, by product, during the forecast period “

Based on product, the albumin & creatinine tests market is segmented into dipsticks & kits, analyzers, cartridges, and reagents & other consumables. In 2019, the dipsticks & kits segment accounted for the largest share in this market.

The frequent purchase of these products compared to instruments like analyzers and cartridges and the increasing use of kit-based rapid techniques for albumin & creatinine tests drive market growth.

“Urine Tests segment accounted for the highest CAGR”

Based on type, the albumin & creatinine tests market is segmented into urine tests and blood & serum creatinine tests. In 2019, urine tests accounted for the largest share in this market.

Factors such as the rapid growth in the diagnostics segment and the increasing demand for rapid and easy-to-use urine tests drive the growth of this segment.

“Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region albumin & creatinine tests market”

The Asia Pacific albumin & creatinine tests market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR, mainly due to the expansion of key market players in emerging Asian countries, increasing expenditure on life science and medical research in the region, and the increasing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic conditions in Asian countries such as India and China.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 35%

By Designation: C-level – 30%, D-level – 20%, and Others – 50%

By Region: North America – 36%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 27%, Latin America – 9%, and Middle East and Africa – 3%.

Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global albumin & creatinine tests market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, technique, application, end user, and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall albumin & creatinine tests market and its sub segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends.

9 Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

Table 21 Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2 North America

Figure 21 North America: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market Snapshot

Table 22 North America: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 23 North America: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 24 North America: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 25 North America: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2.1 Us

9.2.1.1 Increasing Geriatric Population To Drive Market Growth In The Us

Table 26 Us: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 27 Us: Albumin & Creatinine Test Cartridges Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 28 Us: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 29 Us: Urine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 30 Us: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Rising Prevalence Of Diabetes To Drive Market Growth

Table 31 Canada: Incidence Of Diabetes, 2019 Vs. 2029

Table 32 Canada: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 33 Canada: Albumin & Creatinine Test Cartridges Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 34 Canada: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 35 Canada: Urine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 36 Canada: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3 Europe

Table 37 Europe: Prevalence Of Diabetes (20–79 Years), 2019 Vs. 2045

Table 38 Europe: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 39 Europe: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 40 Europe: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 41 Europe: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.1 Uk

9.3.1.1 Rising Incidence Of Chronic Kidney Disorders To Drive Market Growth

Table 42 Uk: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 43 Uk: Albumin & Creatinine Test Cartridges Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 44 Uk: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 45 Uk: Urine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 46 Uk: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure To Drive Market Growth

Table 47 Germany: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 48 Germany: Albumin & Creatinine Test Cartridges Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 49 Germany: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 50 Germany: Urine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 51 Germany: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Rising R&D Expenditure To Drive Market Growth

Table 52 France: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 53 France: Albumin & Creatinine Test Cartridges Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 54 France: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 55 France: Urine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 56 France: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Large Geriatric Population To Drive The Growth Of The Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market In Italy

Table 57 Italy: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 58 Italy: Albumin & Creatinine Test Cartridges Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 59 Italy: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 60 Italy: Urine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 61 Italy: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Rising Prevalence Of Ckd In Spain To Drive Market Growth

Table 62 Spain: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 63 Spain: Albumin & Creatinine Test Cartridges Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 64 Spain: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 65 Spain: Urine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 66 Spain: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Government Focus On Increasing Diabetes Awareness Will Favor Market Growth In Russia

Table 67 Russia: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 68 Russia: Albumin & Creatinine Test Cartridges Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 69 Russia: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 70 Russia: Urine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 71 Russia: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.7 Rest Of Europe

Table 72 Roe: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 73 Roe: Albumin & Creatinine Test Cartridges Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 74 Roe: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 75 Roe: Urine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 76 Roe: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4 Asia Pacific

Figure 22 Apac: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market Snapshot

Table 77 Apac: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 78 Apac: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 79 Apac: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 80 Apac: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China Accounts For The Largest Share Of The Apac Market

Table 81 China: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 82 China: Albumin & Creatinine Test Cartridges Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 83 China: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 84 China: Urine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 85 China: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Favorable Regulatory Framework To Drive Market Growth

Table 86 Japan: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 87 Japan: Albumin & Creatinine Test Cartridges Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 88 Japan: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 89 Japan: Urine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 90 Japan: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.3 Australia

9.4.3.1 Increasing Incidence Of Diabetes Is Driving Market Growth

Table 91 Australia: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 92 Australia: Albumin & Creatinine Test Cartridges Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 93 Australia: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 94 Australia: Urine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 95 Australia: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.4.1 Rising Geriatric Population To Drive Market Growth

Table 96 South Korea: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 97 South Korea: Albumin & Creatinine Test Cartridges Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 98 South Korea: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 99 South Korea: Urine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 100 South Korea: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.5 Rest Of Asia Pacific

Table 101 Roapac: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 102 Roapac: Albumin & Creatinine Test Cartridges Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 103 Roapac: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 104 Roapac: Urine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 105 Roapac: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.5 Latin America

Table 106 Latin America: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 107 Latin America: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 108 Latin America: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 109 Latin America: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 High Prevalence Of Chronic Conditions To Promote Market Growth

Table 110 Brazil: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 111 Brazil: Albumin & Creatinine Test Cartridges Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 112 Brazil: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 113 Brazil: Urine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 114 Brazil: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.2.1 Rising Prevalence Of Diabetes To Drive Market Growth In Mexico

Table 115 Mexico: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 116 Mexico: Albumin & Creatinine Test Cartridges Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 117 Mexico: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 118 Mexico: Urine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 119 Mexico: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.5.3 Rest Of Latin America

Table 120 Rolatam: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 121 Rolatam: Albumin & Creatinine Test Cartridges Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 122 Rolatam: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 123 Rolatam: Urine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 124 Rolatam: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.6 Middle East And Africa

9.6.1 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure To Drive Market Growth In The Middle East And Africa

Table 125 Mea: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 126 Mea: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 127 Mea: Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

Figure 23 Key Developments In The Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market (January 2017–November 2020)

10.2 Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market Share Analysis

Figure 24 Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market Share Analysis, By Key Player, 2019

10.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.3.1 Definition And Methodology

10.3.2 Vendor Dive Overview

10.3.2.1 Stars

10.3.2.2 Emerging Leaders

10.3.2.3 Pervasive

10.3.2.4 Participants

Figure 25 Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market: Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

10.4 Company Evaluation Matrix For Start-Ups (2019)

10.4.1 Progressive Companies

10.4.2 Responsive Companies

10.4.3 Starting Blocks

10.4.4 Dynamic Companies

Figure 26 Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market: Competitive Leadership Mapping For Start-Ups, 2019

10.5 Competitive Scenario

10.5.1 Product Launches & Regulatory Approvals

Table 128 Product Launches & Regulatory Approvals (January 2017–November 2020)

10.5.2 Partnerships & Agreements

Table 129 Partnerships & Agreements (January 2017–November 2020)

10.5.3 Acquisitions

Table 130 Acquisitions (January 2017–November 2020)

10.5.4 Expansions

Table 131 Expansions (January 2017–November 2020)

11 Company Profiles

