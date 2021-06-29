Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market: Status, Share, CAGR, Growth Opportunity, Size, Trends and Key Industry Outlook

Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market report will help you to understand the market definition, categorization, application, and trends for the Medical Devices industry. It forecasts the market status, growth rate, market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges, future trends, risks and growth factors, sales volume and value, channels, and distributors. “The flow imaging microscopy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period”

Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market by Type (Small Biomolecules, Nanofibers, Viscous Liquids), Dispersion (Wet/Dry Dispersion), Enduser (Pharma-Biotech Cos, CROs, CMOs, F&B, Petrochemicals, Water Testing) – Global Forecast to 2025

The major players in the flow imaging microscopy market include

Bio-Techne (US),

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan),

Microtrac MRB (Germany),

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation (US),

Fritsch (Germany),

Haver & Boecker (Germany),

Spectris (UK),

HORIBA (Japan),

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), (Germany),

Anton Paar (Austria),

Bettersize Instruments (China),

and Occhio (Germany).

The global flow imaging microscopy market size is projected to reach USD 45 million by 2025 from USD 32 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4%. The growth of the market is attributed to increasing investment in the field of nanotechnology, growing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, and stringent regulatory guidelines for product quality across industries.

However, technological limitations is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

“The large biomolecule segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.”

Based on sample type, the market is segmented into large biomolecules, small biomolecules, microfibers and nanofibers, liquid & viscous samples, and other samples. The large biomolecules segment accounted for the fastest growing market in 2019, driven by growing adoption in biologics-based formulation development, regulation to analyze subvisible particles in biologics to maintain safety and increase the quality of the drugs.

“The wet dispersion is expected to hold a major share of the flow imaging microscopy market during the forecast period.”

Based on sample dispersion, the market is segmented into two major types—wet dispersion and dry dispersion. Factors such as comparative ease of dispersion in liquid media, wet dispersion analysis is widely used is driving the growth of the wet dispersion segment.

“Asia Pacific is accounted for the fastest global market in 2019 for flow imaging microscopy.”

The flow imaging microscopy industry is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific accounted for the fastest-growing region of the global flow imaging microscopy market in 2019.

The rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry and increasing concerns about product quality in developing countries are factors responsible for the growth of the flow imaging microscopy market in the Asia Pacific.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–42%, Tier 2–28%, and Tier 3– 30%

Tier 1–42%, Tier 2–28%, and Tier 3– 30% By Designation : C-level–76%, Director-level–10%, and Others–14%

: C-level–76%, Director-level–10%, and Others–14% By Region: North America–40%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–22%, Latin America–6%, and the Middle East & Africa–2%

Research Coverage

This report studies the flow imaging microscopy market based on technology, dispersion type, end user, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.

It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

Reasons to Access the Report

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the flow imaging microscopy market

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the flow imaging microscopy market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the flow imaging microscopy market

Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the flow imaging microscopy market Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the flow imaging microscopy market

Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the flow imaging microscopy market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Covered For The Study

1.4 Currency Used For The Study

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Indicative List Of Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown Of Primaries

Figure 2 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Estimation Methodology

Figure 3 Research Methodology: Hypothesis Building

2.2.1 Revenue-Based Market Estimation

Figure 4 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market: Revenue-Based Estimation

2.2.2 End-User Based Market Estimation

Figure 5 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market: End-User Based Estimation

2.2.3 Primary Research Validation

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 6 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Research Limitations

3 Executive Summary

Figure 7 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 8 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market: Geographic Snapshot

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market Overview

Figure 11 Increasing R&D Investment In Nanotechnology To Drive Market Growth

4.2 North American Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion & Country

Figure 12 Wet Dispersion Segment Held The Largest Share Of The North American Market In 2019

4.3 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion (2019)

Figure 13 Wet Dispersion Was The Largest Market Segment In 2019

4.4 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By End User

Figure 14 Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies Hold The Largest Market Shares

4.5 Geographic Snapshot Of The Flow Imaging Microscopy Market

Figure 15 Asia Pacific Market To Grow At The Highest Cagr

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 16 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments In The Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing R&D Funding In The Field Of Nanotechnology

5.2.1.3 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines For Product Quality Across Target Industries

5.2.1.4 Rising Public-Private Investments In Research

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Technological Limitations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 New Applications For Dynamic Image Analysis

5.2.3.2 Rising Awareness

5.2.3.3 Growth Opportunities In Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack Of Well-Established Distribution Networks Among Smes

5.2.4.2 Inadequate Infrastructure For Research In Emerging Countries

5.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Flow Imaging Microscopy Market

6 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type

6.1 Introduction

Table 1 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2 Large Biomolecules

6.2.1 Large Biomolecules Dominate The Market, By Sample Type

Table 2 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market For Large Biomolecules, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Small Biomolecules

6.3.1 Rapid And Easy Analysis Of Small-Molecule Drug Particles Supports Product Demand

Table 3 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market For Small Biomolecules, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4 Liquid & Viscous Samples

6.4.1 Need To Determine The Characteristics Of Liquid Samples Is Driving The Market

Table 4 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market For Liquid & Viscous Samples, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.5 Microfibers & Nanofibers

6.5.1 Increasing Attention On Microplastic Pollution Has Supported The Use Of Image Analysis, Especially In Textiles

Table 5 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market For Microfibers & Nanofibers, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.6 Other Samples

Table 6 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market For Other Samples, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion

7.1 Introduction

Table 7 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Wet Dispersion

7.2.1 Due To Comparative Ease Of Dispersion In Liquid Media, Wet Dispersion Analysis Is Widely Used

Table 8 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market For Wet Dispersion, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Dry Dispersion

7.3.1 Dry Dispersion Is Widely Used In Analyzing Small Molecules

Table 9 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market For Dry Dispersion, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

Table 10 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Biotechnology Companies

8.2.1 Rising Formulation And Development Of Biologics Will Drive The Segment

Table 11 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market For Biotechnology Companies, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Pharmaceutical Companies

8.3.1 Increasing Focus Of Pharma Companies On Extending Their Product Pipeline Will Boost The Market Growth

Table 12 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market For Pharmaceutical Companies, By Region, 2018–2025 ((Usd Million)

8.4 Research & Academia

8.4.1 Increased Public & Private Investment In Research & Academics Supports Market Growth

Table 13 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market For Research & Academia, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.5 Food & Beverage Industries

8.5.1 Increasing Application Of Quality Control In The Food Industry Drives The Market For Flow Imaging Microscopy

Table 14 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market For Food & Beverage Industries, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.6 Chemical & Petrochemical Industries

8.6.1 Significant Demand For Chemical Analysis In The Chemical Industry To Support Market Growth

Table 15 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market For Chemical & Petrochemical Industries, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.7 Water Testing Laboratories

8.7.1 Increasing Demand For Precise Testing Of Water To Maintain Health And Safety Is A Key Growth Driver

Table 16 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market For Water Testing Laboratories, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.8 Metal Manufacturers

8.8.1 Widespread Utilization Of Metals To Aid In Market Growth

Table 17 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market For Metal Manufacturers, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

Table 18 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2 North America

Figure 17 North America: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market Snapshot

Table 19 North America: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 20 North America: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 21 North America: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 22 North America: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2.1 Us

9.2.1.1 The Presence Of A Large Number Of Pharma And Biotech Companies In The Country Will Fuel The Market Growth

Table 23 Us: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 24 Us: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Rising R&D Activities In The Country Will Drive The Market

Table 25 Canada: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 26 Canada: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3 Europe

Table 27 Europe: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 28 Europe: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 29 Europe: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 30 Europe: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany Dominates The Eu Market For Flow Imaging Microscopy

Table 31 Germany: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 32 Germany: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.2 Uk

9.3.2.1 Increasing Demand For Flow Imaging Microscopy In The Food& Beverage Industry Will Fuel Market Growth

Table 33 Uk: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 34 Uk: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Government Investments In Biotechnology Will Boost The Adoption Of Flow Imaging Microscopy

Table 35 France: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 36 France: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Increasing Exports And Investments In The Chemical Industry Are Fueling The Growth Of Flow Imaging Microscopy

Table 37 Italy: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 38 Italy: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Increasing R&D Activities And An Emerging Nanotechnology Ecosystem Will Boost The Flow Imaging Microscopy Market

Table 39 Spain: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 40 Spain: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.6 Rest Of Europe

Table 41 Roe: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 42 Roe: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4 Asia Pacific

Figure 18 Asia Pacific: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market Snapshot

Table 43 Asia Pacific: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 44 Asia Pacific: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 45 Asia Pacific: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 46 Asia Pacific: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Government Initiatives And Investment In Various End-Use Industries Will Fuel The Market

Table 47 China: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 48 China: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Growing Food Safety Concerns And Rising R&D Investment Will Drive The Market

Table 49 Japan: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 50 Japan: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Growing Food Safety And Potential Investment In Biotechnology In The Country Will Drive The Market

Table 51 India: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 52 India: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.4.1 Increasing Research In The Field Of Nanotechnology In The Country Will Boost Market Growth

Table 53 Australia: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 54 Australia: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.5.1 Strong Research Capabilities In Biotechnology To Boost The Market In Korea

Table 55 South Korea: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 56 South Korea: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.6 Rest Of Asia Pacific

Table 57 Roapac: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 58 Roapac: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.5 Latin America

Table 59 Latin America: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 60 Latin America: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 61 Latin America: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 62 Latin America: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Collaboration With Public And Private Organizations To Drive Market Growth

Table 63 Brazil: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 64 Brazil: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.2.1 Growth In The Pharma Industries To Boost The Market

Table 65 Mexico: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 66 Mexico: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.5.3 Rest Of Latin America

Table 67 Rola: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 68 Rola: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Increasing Investments In The Petrochemical Industry Are Driving Market Growth

Table 69 Middle East & Africa: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 70 Middle East & Africa: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By Sample Dispersion, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 71 Middle East & Africa: Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10 Competitive Landscape

