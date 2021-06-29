Aircraft Health Monitoring Market: Status, Share, CAGR, Growth Opportunity, Size, Trends and Key Industry Outlook

The Aircraft Health Monitoring Market report is the ready reference that explains the market dynamics including the definition, classifications, applications, services, and trends are for the Medical Devices industry. This market study forecasts the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin. The aircraft health monitoring market is estimated to be USD 3.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Aircraft Health Monitoring Market by Platform (Commercial, Business & General, Military Aviation), Installation (Onboard, On Ground), Fit (Linefit, Retrofit), End User, Solution, System, Operation Mode and Region – Global Forecast to 2025 Major players operating in the aircraft health monitoring market Safran S.A.(France), Airbus S.A.S (Netherlands), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Honeywell international Inc (US), Teledyne Technologies Inc (US), among others.

Some of the factors fueling the market’s growth include increasing use of engine condition monitoring (ECM) by airlines and real-time information for enhanced health management of aircraft. The increasing demand to lower the operational and rising inclination toward aircraft upgradation and replacement are some of the lucrative opportunities for aircraft health monitoring system providers during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 has taken a colossal toll on the world’s economic activity with individuals, organizations, governments, and businesses having to adapt to the challenges of the crisis. Air travel restrictions across various regions for both domestic and international flights have led to inactive fleets across the globe.

Like many other sectors, the aircraft health monitoring market is also heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Various stakeholders such as component providers, system manufacturers, government agencies, suppliers, distributors, aircraft & engine manufacturers, and MRO companies are impacted significantly due to the slowdown of transportation, border closures, and increase in the number of inactive fleets.

Based on end user, the MRO segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

The aircraft health monitoring market has been segmented into MRO, OEMs and Airlines are considered in the aircraft health monitoring market. The MRO is estimated to be account for the largest share in the aircraft health monitoring market.

Increase in aircraft modernization programs is one of the most significant factors driving the MRO segment in the aircraft health monitoring market.

Based on the platform, the commercial aviation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The aircraft health monitoring market has been segmented into commercial aviation, business and general aviation and military aviation. Commercial aviation will register the fastest growth in the aircraft health monitoring market owing to the high demand for health monitoring systems, solutions, and services.

Airlines in the commercial sector are focused on implementing these solutions to reduce the operating costs of their air fleets, which will support the market growth over the projected timeframe.

Based on solution, the hardware segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

The aircraft health monitoring market is segmented into hardware, software and services. the aircraft health monitoring market is estimated to be dominated by the hardware segment with a market share of highest market share in 2020.

This growth can be attributed to increasing use of sensors in engines to analyze real-time condition data for preemptive detection of failures will drive aircraft health monitoring demand over the projected period.

“Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the aircraft health monitoring market during the forecast period, backed by significant development in air transport, The region is a diverse mix of countries and aviation requirements; it is projected that by 2038, it will witness the highest number of aircraft deliveries than any other region. The increase in aircraft deliveries will eventually lead to the growth of the aircraft health monitoring market.

The increasing demand for aircraft models such as the A380, A350 XWB, B787 Dreamliner, B777, and other AHMS integrated aircraft models will support market demand in the region. Airbus and Boeing provide their own health monitoring systems, AiRTHM (Airbus Real-Time Health Monitoring) and AHM (Airplane Health Management), respectively.

This, in turn, is expected to drive the aircraft health monitoring market in the Asia Pacific region.

The break-up of profile of primary participants in the aircraft health monitoring market:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 49%, Tier 2 – 37%, and Tier 3 – 14%

Tier 1 – 49%, Tier 2 – 37%, and Tier 3 – 14% By Designation: C Level – 55%, Director Level – 27%, and Others – 18%

C Level – 55%, Director Level – 27%, and Others – 18% By Region: North America – 27%, Europe – 55%, Asia Pacific – 9%, RoW – 9%

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the aircraft health monitoring market basis of platform (Commercial Aviation, Business & General Aviation, Military Aviation), end user (Airlines, OEMs, MRO), installation (On Board, On Ground), fit (Line Fit, Retrofit), solution (Hardware, Software, Services), operation mode (Real time, non-real-time), System (Engine Health Monitoring, Structural Health Monitoring, Component Monitoring) in these segments have been mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the aircraft health monitoring market.

A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; agreements, collaborations, new product launches, contracts, expansion, acquisitions, and partnerships associated with the aircraft health monitoring market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the aircraft health monitoring market ecosystem is covered in this report.

