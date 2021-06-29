Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market: Status, Share, CAGR, Growth Opportunity, Size, Trends and Key Industry Outlook

The Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market report will help you to understand the market definition, categorization, application, and trends for the Medical Devices industry. It forecasts the market status, growth rate, market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges, future trends, risks and growth factors, sales volume and value, channels, and distributors. “Electron microscopy and sample preparation market to grow at CAGR of 9.5% during 2021–2026”

The electron microscopy and sample preparation market size is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 3.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.5%. Favorable funding scenario for R&D in microscopy and growth opportunities in emerging markets are the key factors driving the growth of the electron microscopy and sample preparation market.

Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market with Covid-19 impact By Type (SEM and TEM), Application (Semiconductor, Life Sciences, Material Science), Product, End-user Industry, and Geography-Global Forecast to 2026

Carl Zeiss (Germany), Danaher (US), Thomas Fisher Scientific (US), Intel (US), Nikon (Japan), Bruker (US), Olympus (Japan), Oxford Instruments (UK), Jeol (Japan), Hitachi High-Technologies (Japan), HIrox (Japan) Microptik (Netherlands). Horiba (Japan), Arivis AG (Germany), Angstorm Advanced (US), Media Cybernetics (US), and Nion Company (US), are a few major companies dominating the Electron microscopy and sample preparation market.

Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market research report gives a thorough idea about the current scenario of the global market, recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, capacity, production value, mergers and acquisitions based on several market dynamics. It gives key measurements, the status of the manufacturers and is a significant source of direction for businesses and organizations.

Qualitative and transparent research studies are carried out devotedly to offer an outstanding market research report for the niche. Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market business report potentially endows with numerous insights and business solutions that will assist to stay ahead of the competition.

“Scanning Electron Microscope to hold largest size of Electron microscopy and sample preparation market in 2021”

Scanning electron microscopes (SEMs) use a focused beam of high-energy electrons to generate a variety of signals at the surface of solid specimens. SEMs can provide magnification of up to 100,000x.

These microscopes produce a high depth of field and high-resolution (less resolution as compared to TEMs) and 3-dimensional images of topographical, morphological, and compositional information of objects. Hence, they are used as essential research tools in life sciences, gemology, medical and forensic sciences, and metallurgy.

“Industries end-user segment to hold largest share of Electron microscopy and sample preparation market in 2021”

The scope of the industries segment comprises pharmaceutical & biotechnology, semiconductor & electronics, textiles, mining & material science, and natural resources (oil & gas) industries. The electronics industry uses electron microscopes for high-resolution imaging in the development and manufacturing processes of semiconductors and other electronics.

Other industries that commonly use electron microscopes as a part of their production process include aeronautics, automotive, apparel, and pharmaceutical. Electron microscope can also be applied in industrial failure analysis and process control of diverse industries.

“APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period”

In terms of value, APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC electron microscopy and sample preparation market, particularly in China, Japan, and India, is expected to witness high growth in the next 5 years.

Factors such as the rising R&D funding for microscopy research, increasing application of correlative microscopy in life science and nanotechnology research, establishment of collaboration centers for microscopy research, and the low material cost and availability of low-cost skilled labor for OEMs are expected to drive market growth in the APAC during the forecast period.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the Electron microscopy and sample preparation market space. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

By Company Type: Tier 1= 55%, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 =15%

Tier 1= 55%, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 =15% By Designation: C-level Executives =50%, Directors =25%, Others = 25%

C-level Executives =50%, Directors =25%, Others = 25% By Region: North America = 35%, Europe = 25%, APAC = 30%, and RoW = 10%

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global Electron microscopy and sample preparation market based on application, products, type, end-users and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the electron microscopy and sample preparation industry and forecasts the same till 2026.

Key Benefits of Getting the Report

The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

This report segments the Electron microscopy and sample preparation market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all sub segments across different regions.

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product development and launch, partnership, and merger.

13 Competitive Landscape

