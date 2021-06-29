Phosphonate Market to boast by 2028| Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Surge Demand states Fortune Business Insights™

The global phosphonate market size is expected to experience a substantial growth in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the rising medical sector and the growing adoption of water treatment solutions that is likely to drive the demand for advanced phosphonate across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its upcoming report, titled, “Phosphonate Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (ATMP, HEDP, DTPMP, Others), By Application (Water Cleaner, I & I Cleaner, Drug Synthesis, Chelating Agents, Concrete Additives, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.”

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from the governments, as well as from several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

Phosphonate is a type of chemical used as functional agent to manufacture detergent products and other materials. They are nonvolatile solids that are soluble in common alcohols and water and prevent catalytic decomposition of materials. Several types of phosphonates generally occur naturally and are present in different types of microorganisms.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.

DRIVING FACTORS

Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Surge Demand

According to UNAIDS, there are about 38 million people suffering from HIV/AIDS in 2019 and the numbers are expected to rise further in the near future. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as HIV, hepatitis B, and others is likely to propel the demand for phosphonate across the globe. It is used as a stable bioisotere for phosphate and adopted for the production of Tenofovir, an effective anti-HIV therapy. The growing demand from medical sector is expected to boost the growth of the global phosphonate market in the forthcoming years.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Presence of Established Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest position in the global phosphonate market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the large presence of established manufacturers that are focusing on developing advanced phosponate products in the region.

The market in Europe is anticipated to showcase a substantial growth backed by the increasing demand for phospohonate from the medical and chemical industry in the region between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key Players Focus on Acquisition to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The global phosphonate market is fragmented by the presence of major companies that are focusing on acquiring other small companies to expand their phosphonate product portfolio and further strengthen their positions. Adoption of strategies such as the introduction of new products, partnership, and collaboration by key players is anticipated to bode well for the market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

January 2020 – Italmatch Chemicals Group announced the acquisition of RecoPhos Project Technology from Israel Chemicals (ICL). The acquisition is aimed at promoting the development of advanced process for manufacturing Elemental Phosphorus (P4).

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Phosphonate:

Italmatch Chemicals

Changzhou Kewei Fine Chemicals

Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies

Aquapharm Chemicals

Jianghai Environmental Protection

Zeel Product

Changzhou Yuanquan Hongguang Chemical

WW Group

Yichang Kaixiang Chemical

Others

