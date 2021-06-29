North America Digital Advertising Market Report- Total Revenues of $123,391.2m |CAGR of 18% | Facebook, Snapchat and TikTok

Digital Advertising in North America industry profile provides top- line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2015- 19, and forecast to 2024). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

– The digital advertising market (other known as online marketing, Internet advertising or web advertising) consists of revenues gained by any advertising activities performed by the mean of Internet.

– The North American Digital advertising market had total revenues of $123,391.2m in 2019, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% between 2015 and 2019.

– The Mobile segment was the market’s most lucrative in 2019, with total revenues of $82,542.2m, equivalent to 66.9% of the market’s overall value.

– The US and Canada have established highly developed internet infrastructure and both have large populations engaged in the use of the internet, giving advertisers large opportunities on digital platforms. Increasing numbers of large popular online and mobile platforms including social media networks such as Facebook, Snapchat and TikTok, as well as online e- commerce websites including Amazon have created new opportunities for digital ads and contributed to the markets growing revenues as these applications gain popularity.

Scope of North America Digital Advertising Market Report-

