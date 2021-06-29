Fusion Splicer Market To Grow With Rapidly Increasing Penetration Of Fiber Optic Networks

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Fusion Splicer Market (Offering – Hardware and Software & Services; Alignment Type – Core Alignment and Cladding Alignment; Application – Telecommunication, Enterprise, Cable TV, Aerospace & Defense and Others)– Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall fusion splicer market worldwide was valued at US$ 597.3 Mn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

There has been ceaseless progression in the optical fiber network construction. With the innovations germinating in the field of the fiber optics, fusion splicing steadily became new business proverb, being one of the most fastest and economical methods for the field termination. Industry is graduating its way to advance with upgrades in the optical communication know-how and advancements in the gaming-on-demand, digital video recorder and video-on-demand networks. Telecommunication industry, particularly, is the major revenue contributor for fusion splicer market, with countries focusing on increasing their fiber-optics communications. With the conjunction of video, voice and data networks, and high FTTH deployments, there is a constant growth in the number of optical fiber that are being fusion spliced which in turn is expected to act as a growth driver for the fusion splicers.

Another predominant market driver in the fusion splicer industry is high implementation of the core alignment splicers. This is mostly because they want to meet explicit contract specifications for the spice loss. Manufacturers are not only growing the production of the core alignment splicers but also increasing the applications of the core alignment splicers in cable TV industry. This is mostly because the industry needs low splice loss of around 0.05 decibel or less than that, which is only possible to be achieved through the core alignment splicers.

Based on offering, the market for the software & services is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during forecast period. This market growth is attributed to high adoption of the software across the telecom industry, enterprise, cable TV and multiple specialty applications. Services business for fusion splicer machine comprises warranty, optimization, training, replacement, maintenance and troubleshooting. Further, based on alignment type, lower cost and the faster alignment are major factors impacting to the growth of the core and cladding alignment types. Among all applications, enterprise application is estimated to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period as enterprise application is currently showing rapid adoption of the fiber optic cables. Based on the geography, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period. APAC market growth can be accredited to several initiatives by governments in the region and many key players in fusion splicer ecosystem who are spending more for the purpose of upgrading and expanding fiber optic network, thereby causing the increased adoption of the fusion splicers.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Ilsintech Co., Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., INNO Instruments, Inc., Darkhorsechina (Beijing) Telecom. Tech. Co., Ltd., Nanjing DVP O.E. Tech. Co., Ltd., Eloik Communication Equipment Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Ruiyan Communication Equipment Co., Ltd., Shanghai Xianghe Optical Fiber Communication Co., Ltd. among others.

