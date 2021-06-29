Global Automotive Rear Lights Market To Reach US$ 7.79 Bn By 2027

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports, “Automotive Rear Lights Market (By Product Type (Center High Mounted Stop Light (CHMSL), Brake Light, Side-marker Light, Tail Light, License-plate Light, Parking Light, Turn Light, and Rear Fog Light), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Source (Halogen, Xenon, LED & OLED, and Others (Laser, etc)), By Sales Channel (OEM, and Aftermarket), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2019 – 2027”, the global automotive rear lights market is expected to reach US$ 7.79 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

Automotive rear lights are the back-facing lights installed majorly for the safety purpose. With the increased speed and performance of a vehicle, visibility is crucial to maintain safety on the road. Over the last few years, automotive lighting solutions have evolved considerably. Changing consumer preferences and requirement of flexible designs have shifted the trend in the automotive lights from halogen to Light Emitting Diode (LED) and Organic LED (OLED) technologies. Superior benefits offered in terms of durability, efficiency, and flexibility in design are some of the major factors driving the use of LED and OLED technology for the rear lights in the automotive sector. In addition, LED rear lights are dimmed as per surrounding weather conditions, which in turn helps in saving energy. However, cyclical nature of the automotive industry may hinder the demand for automotive rear lights over the forecast period.

The automotive rear light market is segmented on the basis of product type, vehicle type, source, sales channel, and geography. Passenger cars dominated the vehicle type segment in the year 2018 and anticipated to witness significant growth in the near future. The anticipated growth can be majorly attributed to the growing number of partnerships between passenger car manufacturers and lighting solution manufactures in a bid to develop smart lighting solutions. For instance, in July 2018, OSRAM and Continental AG joined their hands for developing intelligent lighting solutions for automotive.

Asia Pacific is currently the most attractive automotive rear light market. The region accounted formerly 40% of the overall market share in the year 2018. The growth in the region is mainly due to increasing production of passenger vehicles, growing GDP, improving purchasing power of the consumers, and ever-growing population. China, Japan, India and Taiwan are the major manufacturing hubs and automotive markets in Asia Pacific. Some of the prominent players profiled in the global automotive rear lights market include OSRAM Automotive, Infineon Technologies, General Electric, Valeo SA., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Morey Corp., Phoenix Lamps Limited, Robert Bosch Limited, Sammoon Lighting & Electrical Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., Lextar Electronics, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and J.W. Speaker among others.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/automotive-rear-lights-market

The Global Automotive Rear Lights Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Product Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Vehicle Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Source Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Sales Channel Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the automotive rear lights market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for automotive rear lights?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the automotive rear lights market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global automotive rear lights market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the automotive rear lights market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com