Global Blood Dialyzer Market Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 7.0% During the Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Blood Dialyzer Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the blood dialyzer market was valued at US$ 4,126.2 Mn in 2018, expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

The global blood dialyzer market is increasing efficiently from 2019 to 2027 accredited to increase in hospital admissions for kidney failure patients along with end stage renal diseases globally. Increasing U.S FDA approvals for new high flux membrane products with upgraded technology will drive the market growth in the near future. Increasing merger & acquisitions, partnerships and product launch will drive the market growth in the near future. For e.g. in July 2018 Becton, Dickinson and Company acquired TVA Medical, develops solutions for patients with kidney disease requiring haemodialysis. Additionally, in November 2017, Nipro Medical Corporation launched a single-use dialyzer, Cellentia-H cellulose triacetate, at the 2017 American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week Conference.

Topmost companies are mainly focusing on new product development and FDA clearance on a global scale, mainly in the U.S. and Europe. Increasing number of partnerships with hospitals and dialysis centers internationally will boost the market growth. Additionally, preference for conventional home hemodialysis, short daily home hemodialysis, and nocturnal home hemodialysis will drive the demand globally. The prominent position of the U.S. market attributed to increasing prevalence of renal disorders, diabetes, endstage renal disease (ESRD), hypertension, and large pool of geriatric population, better reimbursement structure and domicile of major players in North America region. The key factors responsible for driving the market are market growth of in-center dialysis and technology expansion in home care, rising preference for single use dialyzers, increasing awareness associated with advanced techniques and renal therapy procedures, and product expansion in the developing nations along with new and easy-to-use machines will further spur revenue growth globally.

Key Market Movements:

Globally, the blood dialyzer is growing at a CAGR of 7.0% for the period from 2019 to 2027

Increasing public health awareness and inexpensive reimbursement scenario drive the market growth the Asia Pacific Europe and region owing to improvements in healthcare infrastructure, rise in healthcare expenditure, and medical tourism

Increasing funding by private organizations for expansion of dialysis centers for better treatment options

Increasing partnerships, new product launch and acquisitions will drive the market growth

Major players in this vertical are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter International, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Diaverum Deutschland GmbH, NIPRO Medical Corporation, Medica Group, Dialifegroup, Asahi Kasei, NIKKISO CO., LTD., Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited, Farmasol, Serumwerk Bernburg AG and others

The Global Blood Dialyzer Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Product Type (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Membrane Type (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By End User Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the blood dialyzer market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for blood dialyzer?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the blood dialyzer market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global blood dialyzer market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the blood dialyzer market worldwide?

