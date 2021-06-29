Global Bio-engineered Stent Market Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 7.1% During the Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Bio-engineered stent Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the bio-engineered stent market was valued at US$ 2,056.8 Mn in 2018, expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

The global bio-engineered stent market is growing effectively from 2019 to 2027 accredited to the rise in hospital admissions for heart disorders along with enhanced bioengineered technology expansion in the stent industry on a global scale. Growing FDA approvals for new products with enhanced biological solutions, acquisitions and adoption of advanced stents in the emerging nations will drive the market growth in the near future. For e.g. In September 2018, Biotronik received the U.S FDA approval for coronary stent system for the management of acute coronary artery. Additionally, in June 2016 Abbott Laboratories received the FDA approval for Absorb GT1 (bioresorbable vascular scaffold system), a stent that is slowly absorbed by the human body.

Top companies are concentrating on new product improvement and FDA clearance on a global scale. The rising number of partnerships and agreements with research organizations or institutes internationally will drive the market growth in the U.S. and Europe. Europe market to show steady growth owing to the proactive government policies adopted by healthcare agencies, which aids in flourishing the coronary heart disease treatment market in the region. Growing number of clinical trials for future launch by global players expected to drive the growth of the market in the near future. The prominent position of the U.S. is due to factors such as swift adoption of advanced medical technology with integrated biological solutions, intensive R&D for bio absorbable products and significant pool of CVD patients.

Key Market Movements:

Globally, the bio-engineered stent is growing at a CAGR of 7.1% for the period from 2019 to 2027

Rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging Asian economies, and proliferating medical tourism industry is also urging the major players to focus their attention in the Asia Pacific and Europe market

The prominent growth factors include growing surgical procedures globally, FDA approval of new products, increasing geriatric population, and growing awareness related to top applications in the bio-engineered stent industry

Usage of Dual Therapy Stent (DTS) will grow efficiently

Top disease indications boosting the global market include coronary artery disease, peripheral arterial disease, carotid artery disease, abdominal aortic aneurysm, thoracic aortic aneurysm, and renal artery stenosis

Major players in this vertical are ORBUSNEICH MEDICAL, Medtronic, plc., Abbott Laboratories, Vascular Concepts, C. R. Bard, Lombard Medical Technologies, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Terumo Corporation, Endologix, Inc., Translumina GmbH and others.

The Global Bio-engineered stent Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Material Type (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Disease Indication (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By End-User Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the bio engineered stent market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for bio engineered stent?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the bio engineered stent market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global bio engineered stent market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the bio engineered stent market worldwide?

