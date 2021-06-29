The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Mucus Clearance Devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2019- 2027,” the global mucus clearance devices market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

According to the research citing brought forward in the Forum of International Respiratory Societies approximately 65 million people throughout the globe suffer with COPD with 3 million deaths occurring each year. Constant exposure to lung irritants and concomitant respiratory infections are responsible for the occurrence of chronic respiratory illness worldwide.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is the largest indication segment for mucus clearance devices market. The major causative agent responsible for the progression of its disease etiology is prolonged exposure to lung irritants which causes severe damage to the lower reparatory tracts and lung alveoli. Constant rise in the tobacco consumption worldwide and increasing air pollution at an alarming rate will further accentuate the incidence rate of COPD throughout the globe. Bronchiectasis has gained tremendous attention in the last decade on account of the constant rise in the number of antibiotic resistant patients suffering with acute lung infection.

High frequency chest wall oscillation device is reigning the product segment for mucus clearance devices segment. The latest value addition to the existing device such as vibration at varying intensities and frequency ensures patient comfort and associated concordance. Rising demand from homecare settings and rehabilitation centers further bolster the HFCWO devices market growth. Oscillating positive expiratory pressure will be highlighting excellent growth during the forecast period on account of its double benefit in patients suffering with cystic fibrosis such as clearance of excess fluids from the lungs and significant reduction in gas trapping and improvement in ventilation of the lungs.

North America accounts for a market share of 35.1% and is the dominating regional segment for mucus clearance devices market. Growing incidence of chronic pulmonary disease and subsequent growth in the smoking population together drive the market growth in North America region. According to the research findings of Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2017 report the number of deaths in the U.S. due to chronic lower respiratory tract disease is 160,201, hence making it the 4th largest causes of death in the region. Europe holds a market share of 29.5% primarily due to high prevalence rate of cystic fibrosis in the European Union which is 0.79 per 10,000 people as quoted by European Respiratory Society (ERS). Asia Pacific represents 16.8% market share owing to the significant rise in tobacco consumption and developing healthcare infrastructure.

Medical device companies manufacturing mucus clearance devices are Allergan, Plc., Electromed, Inc., Hill-Rom, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Monaghan Medical Corporation, Respiratory Technologies, Inc., Smiths Medical, Thayer Medical Corporation and Vortran Medical Technology 1, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of respiratory disease throughout the globe

Supportive regulatory environment for the development and sale of mucus clearance devices

Addition of latest ergonomic features to the existing mucus clearance devices which increases patient compliance and associated concordance

