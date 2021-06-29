Global Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) Treatment Market Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR of 5.2%

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2019- 2027,” the global hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) treatment market is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

Hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) is currently on a rise in adult women population manifested by low self confidence and less connected with their partners. Recent approval of Vyleesi will provide essential momentum for the HSDD market growth. Currently 2 drugs such as BP101 and Prasterone 6.5 mg vaginal insert are under phase 3 clinical trial are being investigated for its safety and efficacy for treatment of HSDD.

Hypoactive sexual desire disorder is the most common type of sexual dysfunction occurring in adult women worldwide manifested by lack of sex interest for a period of six months or more due to personal distress or fluctuating sex hormones during the menstrual cycle. Accurate diagnosis of the symptoms manifested in hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) is very critical to finalize the treatment regimen which is either psychotherapy or pharmacotherapy. The PLISSIT model (Permission, Limited Information, Specific Suggestions and Intensive Therapy) aids in initial screening of HSDD. Psychotherapy is suggested to patients showing positive response to counseling sessions with sex therapist. Pharmacotherapy comprises of buspirone and bupropion off label treatment for HSDD in women suffering with low libido associated with anxiety and depression. Testosterone transdermal patches are used as an off label treatment in premenopausal and postmenopausal women with HSDD. Flibanserin is currently the only drug approved by USFDA for treating HSDD in premenopausal women owing to its multifunctional serotonin agonist and antagonist pharmacodynamic profile.

North America is the largest regional segment in the hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) treatment market representing a market share of 38.5%. The chief attributing factors responsible for its supreme market growth are growing incidence of low libido in the female population owing to increasing stress in daily life and fluctuating sex hormones during the menstrual cycle. Domicile of key players such as AMAG Pharmaceutcials, Allergan, Plc., S1 Biopharma, Inc. and Sprout Pharmaceuticals, Inc. further propel the market growth in North America regional segment. Europe is placed in the second position with a market share of 32.4% primarily due to affordable reimbursement scenario for the medicines prescribed for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD). Asia Pacific holding a market share of 15.2% will be growing at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of HSDD in working women population and developing healthcare infrastructure.

Pharmaceutical companies providing pharmacotherapy for treating hypoactive sexual desire disorder are AMAG Pharmaceutcials, Allergan, Plc., Ivix, LLX., EndoCeutics, Inc., Emotional Brain BV., S1 Biopharma, Inc. and Sprout Pharmaceutcials, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Growing incidence of low sex drive in women population worldwide

Affordable reimbursement scenario for pharmacotherapy employed in the treatment of HSDD

Recent approval of Vyleesi and strong product pipeline will further propel the HSDD market growth during the forecast period

Browse the full report Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/hypoactive-sexual-desire-disorder-hsdd-treatment-market

The Global Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) Treatment Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Therapy (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the hypoactive sexual desire disorder hsdd treatment market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for hypoactive sexual desire disorder hsdd treatment?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the hypoactive sexual desire disorder hsdd treatment market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global hypoactive sexual desire disorder hsdd treatment market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the hypoactive sexual desire disorder hsdd treatment market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com