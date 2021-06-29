Interactive Display Market Reached US$ 8.2 Bn in 2018 and Expected to Grow with CAGR of 7.9% across the Forecast Period from 2019 to 2027

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Interactive Display Market (by Product Type – Interactive Table, Interactive Kiosks, Interactive Monitor, Interactive Whiteboard and Interactive Video Wall; by Panel Size – 17” to 32”, 32’ to 65” and above 65”; by Industrial Vertical – Education, Healthcare, Retail & Hospitality, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Automotive, Transportation, Entertainment, Government, Industrial and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the global interactive display market set to hit the market value of US$ 16.8 Bn in 2027 and expected to witness significant CAGR of 7.9% throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights :

Interactive displays are becoming increasingly prevalent in urban areas with growing commercialization trend. Rapid penetration of such technology credited to advances in display and projection technologies and input methods that offers several types of interaction mechanism. Interactive touchscreens revolutionized the smartphones’ and tablets’ applications with ability to simplify navigation and share information instantly. Several market players offer complete interactive displays solution for transportation, retail, education and other several end-use verticals. The technology enables to experience new ways to engage retail shoppers, drive employee productivity, and accelerate student learning. Interactive software applications turn the displays into innovation spaces. With application of such software users quickly access and edit productivity applications, web resources and digital files such as text, video and audio among others.

Overall interactive display market is segmented based on product type, panel size, and industry vertical. Interactive kiosks segment accounted as the largest segment in overall interactive display market. Informative kiosks are freestanding structures used to inform individuals and groups of related events. Information is also frequently presented in an interactive or passive form. Interactive kiosks allow the viewers to choose the information they wish to know, while the passive kiosks present pre-determined information. North America was the largest market for interactive display in 2018, chiefly due to early adoption of advanced technology across multiple industrial verticals. Further, Asia Pacific market initiated to grow with rapid pace in interactive display market chiefly due to rapidly growing end-use industries.

Competitive Insights:

Major players in the interactive display market include Leyard Optoelectronic, LG Display, Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., VESTEL, Samsung, Horizon Display, NEC Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation, ELO Touch Solutions, GestureTek and Crystal Display Systems Ltd. among others. Interactive display manufacturers are espousing several strategies to sustain in the fragmented market environment. Key players of the market are aiming at interactive technological advancements as well as distinguishing their product offerings through user-friendly value propositions. For instance, in July 2019, LG Display introduced OLED technology in interactive window installation. Similarly, in May 2017, Panasonic Corporation introduced whiteboard technology with latest interactive 4K touch screens that enable affordable and effective communication for government, business, and other corporate activities.

