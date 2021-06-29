Global Neutropenia Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 17,331.4 Mn by 2027

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Neutropenia Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019-2027,” the global Neutropenia treatment market was valued at USD 11,279.2 Mn in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 17,331.4 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights:

Neutropenia is a rare disease in which sudden decrease in neutrophil level is observed leading to compromised immunity. Neutropenia may be caused due to several diseases or conditions such as cancer chemotherapy, infections, congenital bone marrow disorders, autoimmune disorders, and specific medicines (drug-induced neutropenia). According to experts, when level of neutrophils is less than 1,500 neutrophils per microliter of blood in an adult neutropenia is confirmed, but in some cases the level of neutrophils can be lower-than-average but do not have risk of infection. The global prevalence of acute neutropenia lies between 0.9% & 2.0% and the prevalence of chronic neutropenia in a range of 0.06% to 0.12%.The key factors responsible for growth of neutropenia treatment market such as increasing prevalence of leukemia, chemotherapy is first line of action against leukemia, and high awareness related to neutropenia in physicians.

In 2018, Granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) drug class dominated the overall neutropenia treatment market being the first-line of action and only target-specific drug approved by regulatory bodies. G-CSF stimulates the production of granulocytes in patients suffering with neutropenia leading to increase in the count of white blood cells. In cancer patients, G-CSF is prescribed as primary prophylaxis which refers to its application post the first cycle of chemotherapy in cancer patients but before the development of neutropenia to prevent further complications. The overall pipeline of neutropenia treatment seems promising with products present in phase III of clinical trials such as SPI-2012 (Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), F-627 (Generon (Shanghai) Corporation Ltd.), Leucostim (Dong-A ST Co., Ltd.) and Plinabulin (BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Inc.) among others.

During forecast period from 2019 to 2027, Asia Pacific was identified as the fastest growing region in neutropenia treatment due to rising prevalence of leukemia in Asia Pacific, increasing awareness related to neutropenia diagnostics & treatment, and evolving accessibility for novel drugs entering in the market by 2027.

Market Competition Assessment:

The neutropenia treatment market will significantly grow and key companies operating in this market are promoting research & development activities as well as awareness related to neutropenia treatment. The key market strategies used by companies present in this market are increasing awareness related to prophylactic measures, early diagnosis, and effective treatment of neutropenia. The companies present in this market are Amgen, Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Generon (Shanghai) Corporation Ltd., Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Myelo Therapeutics, Inc., Cellerant Therapeutics, Inc., and Sandoz (Subsidary of Novartis AG) among others.

Key Market Movements:

Rising awareness specific to neutropenia & chemotherapy-related side-effects and developing diagnostic technology is anticipated to assist the overall growth of neutropenia treatment in the near future

Promising drug pipeline with around 5 drugs in phase III clinical trials to treat neutropenia is responsible for significant growth

Increasing prevalence of leukemia is expected to rise the risk of neutropenia especially post chemotherapy

Browse the full report Neutropenia Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019-2027 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/neutropenia-treatment-market

The Global Neutropenia Treatment Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type of Drug Class Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Pipeline Analysis By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the neutropenia treatment market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for neutropenia treatment?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the neutropenia treatment market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global neutropenia treatment market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the neutropenia treatment market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com