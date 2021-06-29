Bridge Expansion Joints Market Is Driven By Rapid Infrastructure Development And Growing Construction Industry

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market (Type (Open, Closed), Application (Roadway Bridges, Railway Bridges)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall bridge expansion joints market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of more than 5.9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, starting from US$ 856.5 Mn in 2018.

Market Insights

The factors contributing to the growth of bridge expansion joints market include rapid urbanization, growing economies and rapid infrastructure development in various developed and developing countries. Governments across the globe are investing in development of smart cities, infrastructure improvement, and development of innovating new ways to connecting the roadways. This is creating demand for improved techniques that strengthen the structures being developed. These and many such factors make bridge expansion joints an integral part of every major project that is undertaken.

Moreover, advantages associated with the bridge expansion joints, and technological advancements have in manufacturing techniques, are driving the growth of bridge expansion joints market across the globe. However, high cost of the technology, and low affordability in low income countries are some of the factors that are likely to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Based on application, roadway bridges segment is dominating the global bridge expansion joints market in 2018. Increasing government initiatives and investments to make the commute easy and less time consuming for the people is leading to growing development of bridges on roads. Moreover, there is increased investment in maintaining the roadways and development of bridges wherever necessary. These activities are highly generating demand for bridge expansion joints in many developed and developing countries.

Based on the geography, Asia Pacific is projected is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing number of construction activities in Asia-Pacific is primarily fueling the growth of bridge expansion joints market in these regions. Additionally, factors such as increasing investment in development of smart cities, growing focus on infrastructure and transportation development, and increasing production capabilities of local players are also fueling the growth this regional segment. Countries such as China and India offer lucrative growth opportunities to the local as well as international players. Moreover, countries in Middle East and Africa are also looking forward to invest in infrastructure development.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Canam Group Inc., Gumba GmbH & Co. KG, Mageba SA, KantaFlex (India) Private Ltd, Granor Rubber & Engineering, Metal Engineering & Treatment Co. Pvt. Ltd., Ekspan Ltd., RJ Watson, Inc., Freyssinet Limited, Zaoqiang Dacheng Rubber Co., Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Tensacciai S.r.l., Watson Bowman Acme Corp, and Maurer SE among others.

The Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Application Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

