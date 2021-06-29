Wall Decor Market Is Driven By Changing Consumer Preference And Growing Number Of Commercial Applications

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Wall Decor Market (Product (wall arts, posters and stickers, picture frames, wall mirrors, shelves, and other products); Distribution Channels (retail store, online channels, galleries and other distribution channel),) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis,2019 – 2027”, the overall wall decor market worldwide was valued at US$ 51.25 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The key factor that drives the growth of wall decor market is the high adoption of wall decors in several commercials as well as residential applications. The home decor industry is changing rapidly all over the world. The growing consumer’s preference towards the aesthetic interior look of households is contributing to the growth of the wall decor market. The growing disposable income and rapidly changing lifestyles worldwide are anticipated to escalate the growth of wall decor market. However, the price associated with the raw materials used for wall decor market is expected to restrain the growth of wall decor market. Additionally, rapidly growing consumer’s interest towards the home and office decor are propelling the growth of the wall decor market. The availability of several customized wall decor products is anticipated to augment the growth of the wall decor market. Furthermore, the introduction of digital printing in the wall decor is projected to create several opportunities in the wall decor market.

The global wall decor market is bifurcated into wall decor products and the distribution channels. By the wall decor products, the market is segmented into wall arts, posters and stickers, picture frames, wall mirrors, shelves, and other products. The wall art holds a significant market share in the global wall decor market owing to the adoption of attractive and cost-effective products. Additionally, based on the distribution channels the market of wall decor is further divided into a retail store, online channels, galleries, and other distribution channels. The high sales and availability of different wall decor products from the online distribution channels are anticipated to serve the several growth opportunities in wall decor market.

North America held a maximum market share of approximately more than 40% of the total market share. It is estimated to dominate the wall decor market through the forecast period. The prevalence of major players and the distribution networks including Amazon.com, Lowe’s, Home Depot Product Authority, and Walmart are driving the growth of North America wall to decor market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the wall decor market. The rapidly growing adoption of home décor products across malls, hospitals and offices are promoting the growth of Asia Pacific wall decor market.

The key players in the global wall décor market include Paragon Décor Inc., Green Front Furniture, Studio McGee LLC, Crate and Barrel, Neiman Marcus Group, Inc., Stratton Home Décor, Nitori Co Ltd., Basset Furniture Industries Inc., Williams-Sonoma, Inc., PTM Images, Artissimo Designs LLC, ACTE-DECO S.A.R.L., Northern Oaks Décor Co. and others.

