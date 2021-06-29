Water Softening System Market Is Driven By Increasing Adoption In Residential And Industrial Applications

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Water Softening System Market (Type (Salt-based, Salt Free), Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial) Design (Mono Cylinder, Twin Cylinder, Multi Cylinder)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall water softening system market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of more than 7.5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, starting from US$ 2.52 Bn in 2018.

Market Insights

Globally, the water softening system market is growing at a substantial rate based on growing residential sector and rapid industrialization across the globe. Also, increasing awareness of clean water and its effect on human health is driving the demand for water softening systems in homes and industries. Furthermore, various government organizations are supporting the installation of water softening systems in new construction projects.

Developing smart cities and policies for installation of water softening systems is increasing the adoption of these system and thus, contributing to the growing market size of water softening systems. Moreover, innovations in the water treatment techniques and emergence of automation in water treatment and softening process is also propelling the growth of this market. However, presence of substitute water treatment techniques, and lack of awareness in developing and underdeveloped countries is likely to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on type, the salt-free water softening systems are largely adopted as they do not possess harmful chemicals and are less expensive and more effective when it comes to purifying and supplying quality water. These systems are easy to install and maintain in a long run. This is increasing the demand for salt-free systems and thus fueling the growth of this market.

Based on the geography, North America dominates the water softening system market by holding largest market share of the total revenue generated worldwide. As there is rapid development in the industrial sector, the demand for water softening system is increasing in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit a rapid growth during the forecast period, as the demand for pure water is high in this region. Increasing awareness about water processing and growing need for providing clean water is fueling the growth of this regional segment. Also, rapid industrialization and growth in the residential sector is also driving the growth of water softening system market in this region.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Culligan International Company, EcoWater Systems LLC, Kinetico Incorporated, Envicare Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Hydroflux Marketing Pte. Ltd., Wychwood Water Systems Ltd., Pelican Water Systems, Harvey Water Softeners Ltd., Marlo Incorporated, and BWT AG, among others.

The Global Water Softening System Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Design Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

