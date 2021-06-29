Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market Is Driven By Growing Applications In Construction Industry

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market (Frequency Range ( less than 50kHz, 50kHz – 100kHz, 100kHz – 150kHz and Above 150 kHz); Application (Void and Crack Detection, Non-destructive Strength Measurements, Infrastructure and Construction Testing, Elasticity Measurements, Material Science and Research and Other Applications), End-User (Construction Industry, Chemicals And Petrochemicals, Oil And Gas Refineries, Aerospace And Defense, Research Institutes, Other End Users)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis,2019 – 2027”, the overall ultrasonic pulse velocity tester market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The global ultrasonic pulse velocity tester market is highly driven by the high adoption of ultrasonic technology in construction and materials testing applications. Ultrasonic pulse velocity testers offer high penetration power, high sensitivity and greater accuracy with better portability. Thus, these benefits boosting its demand across several industry verticals including construction, petrochemical industries, research laboratory, and others.

Additionally, the integration of ultrasonic velocity testes with the next-generation technologies to provide the automated operation are escalating the market growth. However, the error caused by the manual operation of the velocity testing is expected to restrain the growth of ultrasonic pulse velocity testing market. Moreover, the ongoing advancements in the ultrasonic pulse velocity testers to enable the accurate and cost-effective detection at the water treatment facilities, chemicals, and petrochemical industries are projected to create the several growth opportunities in this market in near future. Moreover, the major players in this market are more focusing on the integration of different features with the ultrasonic testers market to provide reliable and accurate information.

The global ultrasonic pulse velocity tester market is segmented into frequency range, application, and the end-users. On the basis of the frequency range, the market is further bifurcated into less than 50 kHz, 50 kHz to 100 kHz, 100 KHz to 150 kHz and more than 150 KHz. Among this frequency range, the 50 kHz to 100 kHz frequency testers holds the maximum market shares owing to its growing applications in the material, petrochemical and the other testing applications.

Among the geographies, North America held the maximum market share in the ultrasonic pulse velocity testing market. The factors such as the presence of major tester manufactures, and the high adoption of ultrasonic pulse velocity testers in the various applications are promoting the growth of ultrasonic velocity the testers market in this region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing the region in this market, the growing investments in the infrastructural developments and the adoption of next-generation technologies are contributing in the ultrasonic pulse velocity tester market in this region.

Some of the major companies in this market includes Mitech Co., Ltd., Canopus Instruments, Proceq Group, Aimil Ltd., Novotest, Olson Instruments Inc., Impact Test Equipment Ltd., Qualitest International Inc., James Instruments Inc, Cygnus Instruments, Stanlay, Papworths Construction Testing Equipment, Humboldt Mfg. Co., Controls S.p.A., and other companies.

The Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Frequency Range Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Applications Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By End Users (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

