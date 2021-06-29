The On-shelf Availability Solutions Market Is Driven By Penetration Of Advanced Technologies In Retail Industry

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global On-shelf Availability Solutions Market (Component (Software, Services), Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud) Application (Historical Data Analysis, Response Time Analysis, Vendor Pattern Analysis, Potential Risk Analysis) End User (CPG manufacturer, Retailer, Online Retailer, Suppliers, Warehouse)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall on-shelf availability solutions market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of more than 9.9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

Globally, the retail industry is experiencing a technological boom with emergence of digitization and penetration of internet. Adoption of advanced tools such as on-shelf availability solutions helps the retailers to manage their stocks and inventory in a way to avoid any issues with shortage of the products. These tools not only help in inventory management but also support the supply chain to make the process smooth and hassle-free. The on-shelf availability solutions can also help retailers to assess potential opportunities and manage the business accordingly. These advantages have increased adoption of on-shelf availability solutions across the globe. However, lack of technical skills, risks associated with access to unauthorized data, and high cost of implementation are some of the factors that would hamper the market growth.

Based on component, the software segment is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to its high adoption across various commercial and industrial sector. Companies offer up gradation services and customized software solutions to the customer according to their requirements. This creates a significant demand for software solutions.

Based on the geography, North America dominates the on-shelf availability solutions market based on rapid technological expansion in US and Canada. In addition to this, growing number of retailer stores and increasing dependency on digital tools, automation and internet is also driving growth in the on-shelf availability solutions market in this region. However, emerging countries in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate. Factors such as expansion of local and international players in this region, and development in the business sector are contributing to the growth of on-shelf availability solutions market in this region.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, SAP SE, MindTree Ltd., Impinj, Inc., Retail Solutions Inc., Market6, Inc., Retail Velocity, Lokad, Frontier Field Marketing, Verix, Inc., NEOGRID, Enterra Solutions LLC and eBest IOT among others.

