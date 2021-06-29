Categories
Treasury And Risk Management Application Market Is Driven By Increasing Automation Across Various Industries

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Treasury And Risk Management Application Market (Component (Solution, Service); Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); Application (Cash & Liquidity Management, Account Management, Compliance & Risk Management, Financial Resource Management)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the Treasury and risk management application market was is set to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The global treasury and risk management application market is driven by the increasing automation among the enterprises. As the technologies are becoming advance and the competition among the market players is increasing, the companies started to focus on automating the operation works and concentrate more high level requirements. The treasury professional often finds themselves inundated with heavy workloads. The treasury and risk management application automates the operation work such as cash management, payments, working capital, cash flow, and internal transfers, and allows the enterprises to allocate their resourced into other processes. The solution streamlines the business process and enhances the operational efficiency. This is encouraging the adoption of the treasury and risk management application in the market. Moreover, the integration of the advance technologies such as Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence in the treasury and risk management solutions is augmenting the market growth.

Compliance and risk management is estimated to be the most lucrative application of the treasury and risk management application market. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing incidences of the internal frauds and data leakages. Over the past decade, a rapid surge in the data leakage and internet frauds incidences has been noticed. Therefore, to protect the financial resources companies, the companies are moving towards advance analytics solutions. This is encouraging the adoption of the treasury and risk management application market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow extensively during the projected timeline. The growth of the market is driven by the supportive government initiatives in the region to promote the digitalization among the enterprises. The increasing penetration of the internet service in the region also acts as a major force driving the market growth. Additionally, the increasing adoption of the cloud services in the region will drive the growth of the market.

Some of the prominent vendors in the market are

Kyriba
Financial Sciences Corporation (FSC)
ION
Finastra
Calypso
FIS
Bellin
Fiserv
Oracle Corporation
MORS Software
SAP SE
Murex
Wolters Kluwer
Reval
Openlink
TreasuryXpress
Sage Group

