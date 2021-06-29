The Tableau Service License Market Is Driven By Increasing Digital Data Across Various Industries

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Tableau Service License Market (Service Type (Consulting, Dashboard Development & Designing, Data Preparation, Governance, Maintenance & Support, Server Development); Application (Automotive, BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy, Government, Entertainment, IT and Telecom, Others)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the tableau service license market was is set to grow with a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The global tableau service license market is driven by rapidly growing digital data among the enterprises. Over the past five years, a rapid surge in the digital data across the globe has been witnessed. Currently, approximately, 2.9 quintillion bytes of data has been generated daily. With this explosive rate, it is estimated that the data creation will grow to more than 150 zettabytes (ZB) by 2025. This growth is attributed to large scale adoption of the internet services across the globe.

Moreover, the development of the wide array of data generating devices such as IoT devices, sensors, embedded systems and other digital products are also contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. This explosive growth of the data is giving the rise to the requirement of the data analytic and visualization technologies among the enterprises to extract the actionable insights and represents the data in the meaning full way. Therefore, the increasing digital data is driving the adoption of the tableau service license market.

The tableau service license market is categorized on the basis of the service type into the consulting, dashboard development & designing, data preparation, governance, maintenance & support, and server development services. The consulting services are estimated to account for majority share in the revenue in 2018. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing adoption of the data analytics and data visualization software among the consulting firms.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of the BYOD and enterprise mobility solutions across the enterprises in the region is driving the market growth. Increasing digitalization across the region along with the supportive government initiatives for the development of the infrastructure is accelerating the adoption of the tableau service license. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of the internet services as well as rapidly growing digital data is driving the market.

The key players in the tableau software license market are Accenture plc, Bilytica, Bodhtree Consulting Ltd., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, InterWorks, LiquidHub Inc., Nabler Web Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Perceptive Analytics Pvt. Ltd., SA Technologies Inc., Silicus Technologies LLC, Tableau Software, Unilytics Corporation, and Vizual Intelligence Inc.

The Global Tableau Service License Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Service Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the tableau service license market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for tableau service license?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the tableau service license market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global tableau service license market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the tableau service license market worldwide?

