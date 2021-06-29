Paper Cups Market Is Driven By Growing Use Of Paper Cups In Restaurants And Shops

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Paper cups Market (Size (less than 150 ml, 150ml to 400ml, and greater than 400); End user (Educational Institutions, Restaurants, Coffee/Tea Shops, Quick-Service Restaurants (QSRS), Food Canteens And Others), Distribution Channels (Retail Stores and Online Channels)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis,2019 – 2027”, the overall Paper Cups market worldwide was valued at US$ 8.50 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The key factor that drives the growth of paper cups market includes the high demand of bi-degradable products and ethical manufacturing process for the paper cups. The paper cups are majorly being used across the railways, tea and coffee shops and restaurants to serve various food and beverages. The growing awareness about the eco-friendly and easy disposable products is anticipated fuel the growth of paper cups market. However, the health issues caused by the wax-coated paper cups is expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the ongoing advancements in the manufacturing of the paper cups are projected to serve various growth opportunities for the paper cups market in the near future. Additionally, the trending use of paper cups for marketing by using fancy graphics technology is contributing to the growth of paper cups market.

The global paper cups market is bifurcated into paper cup size, end-users, and distribution channels. Based on the distribution channel, the market is further segmented into retail stores and online channels. The availability of different paper cups according to its application is promoting market growth. Furthermore, by end-users, the global paper cup market is dominated by coffee and tea shops. Increasing the popularity of “hot beverage on go” is majorly promoting the growth of paper cups in the coffee and tea shops. The introduction of several advanced materials to provide better thermal and water-resistant properties to the paper cups are increasing its adoption in the several application.

Among the geographies, North America holds the maximum market shares in the paper cups market. It is expected to be the dominating region over the forecast period. The presence of major paper cup manufactures, the introduction of advanced material in the paper cups and the growing demand for bio-degradable products are majorly driving the growth of paper cups in the North America region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is growing with the highest CAGR in the global paper cups market. The changing lifestyles, growing adoption of quick-service restaurants and demand for the eco-friendly product are escalating the growth of paper cups in the Asia Pacific. Additionally, the government organizations across the Asia Pacific are investing and promoting the paper cups that are anticipated to serve more opportunities for paper cups in upcoming years.

The key players in the paper cup market include Dart Container Corporation, Huhtamaki Oyj, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Company, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Westrock Company, Coveris Holdings S.A., Lollicup USA, Inc., Genpak, LLC, Be Green Packaging and others.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/paper-cups-market

The Global Paper cups Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Cup Size Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By End-User Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Distribution Channels (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the paper cups market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for paper cups?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the paper cups market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global paper cups market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the paper cups market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com