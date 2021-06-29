Modular Data Center Market Is Driven By Rapid Development In Energy Efficient It Infrastructure

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Modular Data Center Market (Component (Software, Services), Size (Small, Mid-size, Large) Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Energy, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall modular data center market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of more than 21.8% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, starting from US$ 11.52 Bn in 2018.

Market Insights

Globally, the penetration of digitization has led to generation of large amount of digital data that needs to be stored securely. This primary factor drives the growth of modular data center market. Furthermore, factors such as increasing demand for cost-effective data storage and management facilities, growing demand for cutting-edge computing operations in various industries, increasing need for portable and energy efficient IT infrastructure, and growing adoption of the IT tools and systems for easy processing are also contributing to the growth of modular data center market across the globe. However, presence of alternative data storage facilities, high cost of installation, concerns regarding high performance computing, and vendor lock-in are some of the factors that are likely to restrain the growth of modular data center market during the forecast period.

Based on component, services segment is projected to witness a fastest growth of around 24.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing dependency of skilled IT personnel for maintained and support services, continuous upgrade of the existing software solutions and systems, and demand for consultation and training drives the demand for services in the marketplace.

Based on the geography, North America dominates the modular data center market based on rapid technological expansion in US and Canada. Most of the key players are based operating in modular data center market are based in the US and deploying advanced components across the globe, thus enhance the market size of this regional segment. However, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, are projected to showcase high growth potential during the forecast period. Rapid development in IT infrastructure, rapid urbanization and growing government supports to adopted advanced technologies are some of the factors fueling the growth of modular data centers market in this region.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Commscope, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Dell, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, SGI Corporation, Flexenclosure AB, IO Data Centers LLC, BladeRoom Group Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Cannon Technologies, STULZ GmbH, and Vertiv Co. among others.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/modular-data-centers-market

The Global Modular Data Center Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Component Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Data Center Size Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the modular data centers market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for modular data centers?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the modular data centers market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global modular data centers market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the modular data centers market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com