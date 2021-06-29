Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Is Driven By Increasing Adoption Of The Enterprise Mobility And Byod Policy

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market (Component (Solution [Data Management, Application Management, Security Management, Others] Service [Managed, Professional]; Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); Application (BFSI, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing & Automotive, Others)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the Mobile Device Management (MDM) market was valued at US$ 9.60 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The Mobile Device Management (MDM) market is propelled by the increasing adoption of the enterprise mobility and BYOD policies among enterprises. The enterprises are swiftly moving towards the enterprise mobility solutions to enhance the operational efficiency and provide more flexibility and convenience to the employees. The increasing competition among the market players and the transformative power of the mobile technology is encouraging the enterprises to opt for mobility solutions. The enterprises are leveraging on the wide array of mobility tools such as enterprise mobile apps, BYOD policies along with the agile transformation to improve the operational performance and reduce the cost of operation. As the adoption of the enterprise mobility solution increases, the need to provide the secure access to the company data along with safety and security of the data also rises. This is accelerating the demand for the mobile device management market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of the smartphone and internet services is further augmenting the demand for the market.

IT & Telecom is the leading sector in the mobile device management market with the majority share in the revenue. The market is driven by the increasing digitalization among the IT & Telecom sector. As the competition among the market players is increasing, the enterprises are shifting towards the digital business models to gain an edge over its competitors. This is driving the demand for the mobile device management solutions in the sector. Furthermore, the growing need among the enterprises to reduce the IT cost and gain operation efficiency is further promoting the adoption of the mobile device management solutions. Additionally, the increasing risk of cyber-attacks and data theft among the sector is acting as a major force propelling the market growth.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing digitalization among the organization across the region. The economic growth in the region along with the growing adoption of the internet services is further accelerating the demand for the mobile device management market. Furthermore, the high incidences of the cyber-attacks and data theft in the region are also encouraging the adoption of the mobile device management market.

The key players in the Mobile Device Management (MDM) market space are IBM Corporation, Cisco Corporation, SAP SE, VMware, 42Gears Mobility Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Citrix Systems, Good Technology, Fiberlink Communication, Blackberry, ManageEngine, Hexnode MDM, Mobileiron, SOTI and Sophos.

