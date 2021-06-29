Aircraft Sequencing Systems Market To Grow With CAGR Of 9.68% Across The Forecast Period

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Aircraft Sequencing Systems Market (Component Type – Software and Services; Application – Commercial, Military and Training Center) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the global aircraft sequencing systems market set to demonstrate promising CAGR of 9.68% across the forecast period through 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

The global air traffic has experienced substantial surge over the past few years that resulted in significant increases in delays at almost every major airport. Such rapid growth in traffic seeks for operationally sound technologies for aiding the air traffic management and controller workforce. Optimal landing sequences for aircraft arrival is critical task as constraints of spacing between arrivals depend on several different conditions. The First-Come-First-Served (FCFS) practice has been used as the most common approach for sequencing aircraft, which schedules the aircraft based on the Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) at the runway. However, the landing efficiency in terms of runway throughput not guaranteed by FCFS when redundant spacing requirements exist. Therefore, advanced aircraft sequencing systems as well as automation tools deployed in the operational environment to enhance the efficiency of the system by maximizing runway efficiency while maintaining safety.

Overall aircraft sequencing systems market segmented on the basis of component and application. In 2018, on the basis of application, market was dominated by commercial segment. International Air Transport Association (IATA) stated that the airline passenger traffic across the globe was increased by 7% in 2018. Similarly, regional jets and business jets traffic witnessed significant surge over the years credited to increased trade activities. Further, based on geography, North America led the aircraft sequencing systems market in 2018. Dominance of North America in global market is primarily accredited to presence of key aircraft sequencing systems market players across the region. In 2018, North America air traffic was increased by 5% compared to 2017. Similarly, significant capital investment in military modernization programs projected to bolster the aircraft sequencing systems market across the forecast period. Further, Asia Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region with robust economic expansion and growing air traffic in the region.

Competitive Insights:

Major players in the aircraft sequencing systems market include Eurocontrol, ATRiCS, Harris Corporation, ADB SAFEGATE, Amadeus IT Group, S.A., The Aerospace Corporation, Thales Group, Copperchase Ltd., Collins Aerospace, PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. and Airtospoft among others. The aircraft sequencing systems market is characterized by intense focus on research & development along with acquisition and merger activities. For instance, in July 2018, Eurocontrol presented the research focusing on understanding and evolving several aspects of airport operation and air traffic management.

