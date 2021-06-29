Fortune Business Insights Predicts Global Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market to Rise Exponentially on Account of Supportive Government Policies

Market Overview

The rise in geriatric population and their vulnerability towards various acute and chronic diseases is boosting the vitreoretinal surgery devices market. As a result of the increasing prevalence of diabetes, incidence of disordersrelated to eye, kidney, heart, and others is increasing as well. The increasing prevalence eye disorders is promoting the growth of the global vitreoretinal surgery devices market says Fortune Business Insights in their new report.

Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Components (Endoillumination Instruments, Vitreoretinal Prefilled Silicone Oil Syringe, Vitreoretinal Perfluorocarbon Liquid), By Surgery Type (Anterior Vitreoretinal Surgery, Posterior Vitreoretinal Surgery), By End User (Hospitals, Eye Institutes, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026” studies the market in detail. According to the report, the anterior vitreoretinal surgery segment is anticipated to generate high revenue in the market,based on segmentation by surgery type and may continue doing the same in the forecast period. This is owing to the rising number of age-related eye problems, and macular degeneration that this segment is likely to generate high vitreoretinal surgery devices market revenue in the near future.

The report offers a comprehensive market overview, focusing on trends prevalent in the global vitreoretinal surgery devices market. Information presented in the report is gathered from trusted sources. The report presents insights into the key growth drivers and restraints influencing the market growth trajectory.

Increasing Number of Eye Care Centers to Promote Growth

The surge in availability of handy and easy-to-use automated devices for eye treatment is a major factor promoting the global vitreoretinal surgery devices market growth. In addition, the increasing number of ophthalmic clinics in developing nations are also aiding towards the expansion of the global vitreoretinal surgery devices market.

However, factors such as stringent regulations imposed by the government concerning patient safety may pose a challenge to the growth of the market in near future.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Europe and the Asia Pacific to Show Significant Growth on Account of Supportive Government Policies

The National Eye Institute stated about 2.1 million Americans suffered from advanced age-related muscular degeneration (AMD) in 2014 and estimated to increase to 3.7 million by the end of 2030. Geographically, the global vitreoretinal surgery devices market is presumed to generate high revenue from North America on account of the rising prevalence of eye diseases and presence of better healthcare infrastructure may also contribute to the growth of the market in the forecast period. This, accompanied by high medical expenditure will also pose a positive impact on the growth of the regional market.

On the other side, the rise in government efforts to set up tertiary eye institutes and to improve healthcare reimbursement policies are helping the market in Asia Pacific and Europe to witness progressive growth opportunities for the market in the near future.

The market highlights some of the major market shareholders significantly driving the market in the report. These companies are mentioned below:

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Peregrine Surgical

Novartis AG (Alcon)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Inami& Co., Ltd.

MedOne Surgical, Inc.

Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center (International) BV

Oculus Inc

Paragon Care Group Pty Ltd

