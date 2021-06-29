US Water Purifiers Market Size, Growth, Development , Report, Segmentation , Opportunities, Demand and Industry Outlook by 2027

The global water purifiers market size is expected to reach USD 45.00 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The advent of technologically advanced smart water purifiers will bolster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Water Purifiers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Point-of-use Filters {Under the Counter Filters, Counter Top Filters, Pitcher Filters, Faucet-mounted Filters, and Others} and Point-of-entry Filters), By Category (RO Filters, UV Filters, Gravity Filters, and Others), By Application (Residential and Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at 25.71 billion in 2019. The introduction of user-friendly purifiers will spur demand in the foreseeable future.

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/water-purifier-market-103118

Rising Preference for Quality Drinking Water to Bolster Growth

The growing knowledge about the standards of drinking water quality in the emerging nations will consequently foster the growth of the market during the forecast period. The advancement in water purification systems will enable speedy expansion of the market. Similarly, the implementation of point-of-entry and point-of-use filter systems to eliminate pathogens has led to the proliferation of the market. The rising utilization of water purifiers for specific and general applications such as the conversion of raw water into safe and enhanced grade water will further uplift the water purifiers market share. The perpetual innovation in technological processes involving ultra-violet, reverse osmosis, and gravity-based purifiers can be a vital factor augmenting the growth of the market. The emergence of smart water purifiers with trailblazing technologies will incite the adoption of purifiers in residential and commercial sectors. For instance, in April 2019, Culligan International, a water treatment company based in the US announced the release of ClearLink Connect and Drinking Water Connect accessories. The newly launched accessories can be connected through a mobile app i.e., Culligan Connect, which enables the users to monitor their drinking water systems and remain notified.

Increasing Awareness about Waterborne Diseases to Promote Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific held the lion’s share in 2019 and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to rising awareness regarding the adverse health effects of waterborne diseases in the region. The rising investment by pre-eminent companiessuch as Brita LP, A.O. Smith Corporation in the Indian market will significantly enable the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. The rising adoption of water purifiers in Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand,and others will boost the growth of the market in the region. Europe is predicted to hold a major share in the global market owing to the growing implementation of purifiers among the residents in countries such as Germany, the Uk, and France. The growing consumption oftap water will further enhance the growth of the market in Europe. According to the German Association of Energy and Water Industries, approximately 83% of Germans drinks tap water in regular practice or occasionally with an average consumption of nine liters per person per weak

July 2019: Pentair PLC, a water treatment company announced that it has signed a partnership to acquire Pelican Water Systems, an eco-friendly water softener, and filter systems manufacturer. The agreement involved a transaction of US$ 120 millionintending to expand its geographical footprints.

