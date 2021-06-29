Reconstruction Mesh Market Size, Share, Types, Products, Trends, Growth, Applications and Forecast 2021 to 2027

The global reconstruction mesh market is expected to gain impetus from their extensive usage in the treatment of stress urinary incontinence, abdominal wall repair, and hernia repair.This information is published in an upcoming report, titled, “Reconstruction Mesh Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Urinary Incontinence Reconstruction Mesh, Pelvic Floor Reconstruction Mesh, Hernia Repair Mesh, Breast Reconstruction Mesh), By Gender (Male, Female), By Material (Biological, Non-biological), By End-User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Specialty Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” by Fortune Business Insights™. The report further mentions that reconstruction meshes are nowadays being implemented for chest wall and breastreconstruction procedures.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused huge losses for several companies by halting their manufacturing processes. The governments of various companies are persistently striving to prevent the transmission of coronavirus by promoting social distancing and sanitization measures. Our reports would help you in gaining more insights into the effects of COVID-19 on every market.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the growth drivers, hindrances, and dynamics of the market?

What are the historical, current, and upcoming sizes of the market?

How will COVID-19 affect the sales of reconstruction mesh in 2020?

Which companies would intensify competition by adoptingvarious strategies?

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Cases of Pelvic Organ Prolapse to Augment Growth

Nowadays, manufacturers are developingbiologically-derived cellular reconstruction meshes that are being rapidly adopted by people across the globe. The increasing number of hernia repair procedures, as well as the rising cases of pelvic organ prolapse is expected to boost the reconstruction mesh market growth in the coming years. The Office on Women’s Health declared that in 2016, in the U.S., approximately 3% women were living with pelvic organ prolapse. This is set to raise the demand for reconstruction meshes. In addition to that, the rising incidence of breast cancer and female urinary incontinence would accelerate growth. However, strict government laws and safety concerns of women because of the rising number of product recalls may hamper growth.

Regional Analysis-

Rising Breast Reconstruction Proceduresto Aid Growth in North America

Regionally, North America is set to lead in terms of reconstruction mesh market share throughout the forthcoming years because of the increasing number of new product launches, surging cases ofurinary incontinence, andrising number of breast reconstruction procedures in this region. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons mentioned that in the U.S. alone, around 101,657 breast reconstruction procedures took place in 2018.

Europe, on the other hand, is set to grow significantly backed by the high demand for abdominal wall reconstruction, presence of favorable health reimbursement policies, and increasing number of mastectomy. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa would exhibit steady growth stoked by the improvements of healthcare scenario, rising emphasis on women’s health, and prevalence of pelvic floor dysfunction.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Launch Novel Reconstruction Meshes for Intensifying Competition

The market for reconstruction mesh houses several companies that are constantly trying to gain a competitive edge. To do so, they are launching new products to attract more consumers. Below are two significant industry developments:

October 2017 :Integra Lifesciences Corporationintroduced its latest Integra SurgiMend PRS Mesh for breast reconstruction in Europe.

:Integra Lifesciences Corporationintroduced its latest Integra SurgiMend PRS Mesh for breast reconstruction in Europe. July 2016: TELA Bio, Inc. unveiled its new reconstruction mesh called OviTex for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction in the U.S.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the prominent reconstruction mesh manufacturers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

BD

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

pfm medical ag

Braun Melsungen AG

Allergan

Boston Scientific Corporation

Other renowned companies

