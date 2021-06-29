C-arms Market Size| 2021 Size, Share, Sales, Demand, Growth, Merger, Trends, Competitive Landscape And Regional Outlook To 2027, says Fortune Business Insights

Global C-arms | 2021 Global Healthcare Industry Analysis To 2028, is latest report on Global C-arms Industry, published by Fortune Business Insights. According to this report Global C-arms Market Size to rise at healthy Compound Annual Growth Rate by 2028. Market for C-arms Industry is segmented By Type (Fixed, Mobile), By Application (Or-thopedics and Trauma, Cardiology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Oncology, and Others), By Detector (Flat Panel Detector, and Image Intensifier), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Major C-arms Manufacturers covered in the market report include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

GE Healthcare (U.S)

Eurocolumbus s.r.l.(Italy)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

DMS Imaging (France)

ATON GmbH (Ziehm Imaging, Inc. and OrthoScan, Inc.) (Germany)

Hologic, Inc. (U.S)

Other players

C-arms Market Analysis 2021:

The global C-arms market size is projected to rise remarkably on account of the increasing number of chronic and acute diseases and the advent of technologically advanced procedures to diagnose them. C-arms is an imaging scanner intensifier used for intraoperative imaging in surgical, orthopaedic, or emergency diagnostic procedures owing to its radiographic abilities.

The increasing number of chronic and acute diseases requiring imaging procedures is a crucial factor propelling the C-armss market growth. This, coupled with a rise in the demand for minimally invasive procedures, is also expected to aid in the expansion of the market. Also, the advent of artificial intelligence in radiology for assisting the discovery of genomic markers will boost the market growth in the coming years.

On the contrary, factors such as high cost of C-armss instruments may pose a significant hindrance to the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, they have a wide variety of applications such as urology, vascular, neurovascular, spinal surgery, and others. The increasing demand for C-arms imaging system from the applications listed above is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The world economy is facing rough waters owing to the current pandemic of COVID-19. Most of the import-export businesses are at a halt owing to this pandemic. However, we hope to pass this phase soon with government support and measures. We, at Fortune Business Insights, are offering analytical reports on various markets affected by COVID-19. These reports will help investors chalk out the strategic plans for revenue generation in the coming years.

C-arms Market Size is likely to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% and reach USD 2,453.3 million by the end of 2027 from a revenue of USD 1,708.1 million generated in the year 2019. The forecast period is set between 2020 to 2027.

Increasing Number of Product Innovations will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Accounting to the increasing demand for the product, there are several companies operating across the United States. As a result, the market has shaped up as a highly competitive space. Driven by the increasing competition in the market, companies are focusing on product innovations as a way to establishing a strong presence in the market.In January 2020, Trivitron Healthcare announced the launch of a new C-arm with advanced features. The company introduced ‘Elite C-arm,’ a product flat panel motorized product.

The company unveiled the product at the Arab Health 2020. Increasing number of such product innovations will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the forthcoming years.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per C-arms Market Size Growth Analysis by manufacturers, market segments helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

