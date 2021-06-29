Pelvic Muscle Probes Market Post-pandemic Analysis and Forecast 2027: Size, Share Growth, Trends, Business Prospects and Regional Landscape

The global pelvic muscle probes market size is expected to gain momentum in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of pelvic dysfunction among women and the rising healthcare expenditures that are propelling the demand for pelvic muscle probes devices across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its upcoming report, titled, “Pelvic Muscle Probes Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Vaginal Probes, Anal Probes), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19 has impacted several industries owing to the total lockdown announced by the government agencies across the globe. The unprecedented economic loss has been huge and the businesses are reeling to get back to normalcy. A collective effort between the government and industries will ensure that the global economy gets back in track in the near future.

A pelvic muscle probe is a type of medical device that effectively examines the strength and function of the pelvic floor muscles (PFM). It is important to assess PFM in order to diagnosis and treat ailments associated with pelvic floor dysfunction. These devices further provide comfortable muscle stimulation that aids in strengthening the pelvic floor muscles.

The global market for pelvic muscle probes report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will affect the market growth. The report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies. It further mentions the strategies adopted by them, such as to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Prevalence of Pelvic Dysfunction to Promote Growth

According to the Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, about 25% of the women suffer from one or more pelvic floor disorders in the U.S. every year. The increasing prevalence of pelvic disorders such as pelvic organ prolapsed, urinary incontinence, and pelvic pain is expected to propel the demand for innovative pelvic muscle probes devices. In addition to this, the rising healthcare expenditures across the globe is expected to positively support the growth of the global pelvic muscle probes market in the forthcoming years.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain at the Forefront; Stoked by Favorable Reimbursement Policies

Among all the regions, North America is expected to hold the largest global pelvic muscle probes market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributable to the favorable healthcare reimbursement policies that support the demand for advanced pelvic muscle probes devices in the region.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold the second position in the market during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the growing adoption of advanced pelvic muscle probes and the increasing incidence of pelvic dysfunction among women in the region between 2019 and 2026.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Launches by Major Companies to Consolidate Their Market Positions

The global pelvic muscle probes market is fragmented by the presence of several major companies that are striving to maintain their presence. They are doing so by introducing advanced pelvic muscle probes devices and further consolidate their positions in the fiercely competitive global marketplace.

Industry Development

March 2019 – InControl Medical receives the U.S. FDA approval for its new product Attain. The product is the first-ever over-the-counter (OTC) non-implantable muscle stimulator that is effective in treating about 60 million women suffering from urinary incontinence in the U.S.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Pelvic Muscle Probes:

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics

Dynamify GmbH

DermoScan GmbH

Firefly Global

FotoFinder Systems, Inc.

HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Adamo srl.

NIDEK CO., LTD.

Optomed Plc.

Other prominent players

