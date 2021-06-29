Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market: RedHill Biopharma Announces the U.S. Commercial Launch of Talicia to Strengthen its Product Portfolio

Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global “Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market” is projected to showcase exponential growth by reaching USD 5.13 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 2.4% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of peptic ulcer disease and the growing demand for effective peptic ulcer drugs across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Imapct Analysis, By Drugs Type (Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPI), H2 Antagonists, Antibiotics, and Others), By Ulcer Type (Gastric Ulcer and Duodenal Ulcer), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”, mentions that the market was valued at USD 4.25 billion in 2019 and is likely to gain momentum in the forthcoming years.

Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Highlights:

The Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Peptic Ulcer Drugs industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements.

It offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches.

For more information visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/peptic-ulcer-drugs-market-103483

List of the Companies Operating in the Global Market

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, United Kingdom)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, United States)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (Brentford, United Kingdom)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. (Tokyo, Japan)

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, United States)

Abbott (Illinois, United States)

ZydusCadila (Gujrat, India)

Other Players

Soaring Demand for Peptic Ulcer Drugs In spite of COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the halt of several industrial processes causing unprecedented economic loss. However, pharmaceutical companies are thriving in these difficult times owing to the increasing demand for medication drugs across the globe. Likewise, the demand for these ulcer drugs is experiencing considerable growth as major pharmaceutical companies are increasing their focus on R&D activities to develop new drugs and cater to the demand for the OTC drugs across several stores. The market is, therefore, expected to showcase positive growth during the forecast period.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Prevalence of Peptic Ulcer Disease to Spur Demand

According to the Harvard Health Publishing, every year peptic ulcers affect more than 4 million people in the U.S. Additionally, it occurs irrespective of the age bracket, and is estimated that 1 in 10 individuals are likely to develop this disease at some point of their life. The increasing prevalence of peptic ulcer disease is driving the demand for effective peptic ulcer drugs across the globe. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population is expected to contribute to the growth of the global peptic ulcer drugs market in the forthcoming years.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Product Launches by Major Companies to Strengthen TheirPortfolios

The global peptic ulcer drugs market is mainly dominated by major companies such as Pfizer, Inc., and AstraZeneca. These companies are actively investing in R&D activities to introduce new products and maintain their dominance in the global marketplace. Furthermore, the other key players are adopting strategies such as collaboration, partnership, and merger and acquisition to maintain their presencein the fiercely competitive market during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

March 2020: RedHill Biopharma announced the commercial launch in the U.S. of Talicia, a capsule to treat H.pylori infection in patients. The announcement by the leading pharma company is expected to strengthen its market position in the near future.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Drug Type

Proton Pump Inhibitors

H2 Antagonists

Antibiotics

Others

By Ulcer Type

Gastric Ulcer

Duodenal Ulcer

By End User

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America By Drug Type By Ulcer Type By End User By Country



