Hemostasis/Coagulation Analyzer Market: 2021 Size, Share, Growth Strategy, CAGR, Future Scope, SWOT Analysis And Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in this market include Abbott Laboratories (US), Danaher (US), Siemens Healthineers Group (Germany), Sysmex Group (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Horiba (Japan), Nihon Kohden (Japan), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Maccura Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China), Bio Group Medical System (Italy), Genrui Biotech Inc. (China), A&T Corporation (Japan), Beijing Succeeder Technology Inc. (China), Diagnostica Stago SAS (France), Helena Laboratories (US), Hycel (Austria), Eurolyser (Austria), Bpc Biosed Srl (Italy), Robimes India Pvt. Ltd (India), Meril Life Sciences (India), ERBA Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Sclavo Diagnostics International S.r.l (Italy), Haematonics (US), Biosystems S.A. (Spain), and ACON (US).Productlaunches& approvals, expansions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions are the key growth strategies followed by a majority of players in this market.

The global coagulation analyzers market is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2025 from USD 3.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2020 and 2025. The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and blood disorders and the rising geriatric population. However, the high cost of fully automated coagulation analyzers is estimated to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

“Optical technology segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

The coagulation analyzers available in the market are based on three major technologies—optical technology, mechanical technology, and electrochemical technology. However, apart from these technologies, coagulation analyzers can also be based on other technologies, such as nephelometric, immunogenic, chromogenic, advanced biosensor, and thromboelastometry technologies. The most widely used technology in the coagulation analyzers market is the optical technology. This segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020.

“Clinical laboratory analyzers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the coagulation analyzers market in 2020”

Clinical laboratory analyzers are estimated to account for the largest share of the coagulation analyzers market in 2020. The clinical laboratory analyzers market includes systems and consumables. Systems are further classified as automated, semi-automated, and manual systems, while consumables are classified into reagents and standards, controls, and calibrations. The growing prevalence of blood disorders and increasing development of automated coagulation systems with faster turnaround times, compact size, and expanded capabilities are driving the growth of this market.

“Prothrombin time tests segment is expected to dominate the coagulation analyzers market during the forecast period”

Based on test, the coagulation analyzers market is segmented into prothrombin time (PT/INR) testing, fibrinogen testing, activated partial thromboplastin time testing, D-dimer testing, ACT testing, platelet function tests, anti-factor XA tests, heparin and protamine dose-response tests for ACT, and other coagulation tests. In 2020, the prothrombin time testing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the coagulation analyzers market. However, the D-dimer tests segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

“North America is expected to dominate the coagulation analyzers market in 2020”

North America (comprising the US and Canada) is expected to account for the largest share of the global coagulation analyzers market in 2020, followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the rising incidence of blood disorders are stimulating the growth of the coagulation analyzers market in North America. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (45%), Tier 2(30%), and Tier 3 (25%)

C-level (45%), Director-level (30%), and Others (25%) By Region: North America (35%), Europe (30%), Asia Pacific(25%), Latin America (5%), and Middle East & Africa (5%)

Research Coverage

The report studies the coagulation analyzers market based on test, technology, product, end user, and region

The report analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth

The report evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

The report studies micro-markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total coagulation analyzers market

The report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to five major regions

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the coagulation analyzers offered by the key 18 players in the coagulation analyzers market. The report analyzes the coagulation analyzers market by test, technology, product, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on the coagulation analyzers offered by the key 18 players in the coagulation analyzers market. The report analyzes the coagulation analyzers market by test, technology, product, end user, and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various coagulation analyzers, their adoption, and type of tests across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various coagulation analyzers, their adoption, and type of tests across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new product launches & approvals, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the coagulation analyzers market

Exhaustive information about new product launches & approvals, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the coagulation analyzers market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the coagulation analyzers market along with a competitive leadership mapping of up to 25 players in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes Made

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Coagulation Analyzers Market Overview

4.2 North America: Coagulation Analyzers Market, By Product & Country (2020)

4.3 Coagulation Analyzers Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Diseases And Blood Disorders

5.2.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Fully Automated Coagulation Analyzers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Growing Reagent Rental Business

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent And Time-Consuming Regulatory Processes Significantly Increasing The Gestation Period For Product Launches

6 Coagulation Analyzers Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Clinical Laboratory Analyzers

6.2.1 Consumables

6.2.1.1 Reagents

6.2.1.1.1 Reagents Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Consumables Market In 2019

6.2.1.2 Standards, Controls, And Calibrations

6.2.1.2.1 Standards, Controls, And Calibrations Play An Important Role In Ensuring The Performance And Accuracy Of Instruments

6.2.2 Systems

6.2.2.1 Automated Systems

6.2.2.1.1 Fully Automated Systems Deliver Results With High Accuracy And Precision In Shorter Periods

6.2.2.2 Semi-Automated Systems

6.2.2.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness Of Semi-Automated Systems To Drive Their Adoption

6.2.2.3 Manual Systems

6.2.2.3.1 Manual Systems To Witness Lower Growth During The Forecast Period

6.3 Point-Of-Care Testing Analyzers

6.3.1 Poc Testing Analyzers To Witness High Demand Growth In The Coming Years

7 Coagulation Analyzers Market, By Test

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Prothrombin Time Testing

7.2.1 Pt/Inr Tests Dominated The Market In 2019

7.3 D-Dimer Testing

7.3.1 D-Dimer Tests Are Used To Check Blood Clotting Issues

7.4 Fibrinogen Testing

7.4.1 Growing Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Diseases To Increase The Demand For Fibrinogen Tests

7.5 Activated Clotting Time Testing

7.5.1 Act Tests Help Healthcare Providers To Find The Right Dosage Of Heparin

7.6 Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Testing

7.6.1 Growing Number Of Angioplasty And Dialysis Procedures To Support Market Growth

7.7 Platelet Function Tests

7.7.1 Platelet Function Tests Are Performed To Evaluate The Ability Of Platelets To Clump Together

7.8 Anti-Factor Xa Tests

7.8.1 Anti-Factor Xa Tests Aid In The Monitoring Of Standard Heparin Therapy For Ufh

7.9 Heparin & Protamine Dose Response Tests For Act

7.9.1 Due To Limited Applications, This Test Segment Has A Very Small Share In The Coagulation Analyzers Market

7.10 Other Coagulation Tests

8 Coagulation Analyzers Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Optical Technology

8.2.1 Optical Technology Segment Dominated The Market In 2019

8.3 Mechanical Technology

8.3.1 Mechanical Analyzers Are Not Affected By Icteric Or Lipemic Plasma

8.4 Electrochemical Technology

8.4.1 Increasing Demand For Self-Testing To Drive Market Growth

8.5 Other Technologies

9 Coagulation Analyzers Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.2.1 High Prevalence Of Blood-Related Disorders Will Result In High Market Growth

9.3 Clinical Laboratories

9.3.1 Clinical Laboratories Formed The Largest End-User Segment In This Market

9.4 Other End Users

10 Coagulation Analyzers Market, By Region

