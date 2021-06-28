Categories
Blood Screening Market To Witness Rapid Growth By 2025 | Grifols (Spain), Abbott Laboratories (US), BioMérieux (France), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

The blood screening market is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.8%. Growth in this market is driven by the increasing demand for donated blood, the rising number of blood donations, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, and the increasing prevalence of newer pathogens. Technological advancements and developing economies are expected to present opportunities for growth for players in the blood screening market. However, the need to reduce blood screening prices is a major factor in challenging market growth.

Blood Screening Market research report delivers the systematic and comprehensive market research study, along with the facts and figures associated with any subject in the field of marketing. This report has a lot of features to offer about the industry such as the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, and geographical analysis. These and such other parameters help to take the business towards escalation and success. Blood Screening Market document has been framed with the most excellent and superior tools for collecting, recording, estimating, and analyzing market data.

