Sterilization Equipment Market To Witness Rapid Growth By 2025 | STERIS Corporation (US), Getinge Group (Sweden), 3M Company Group (US)

The global sterilization equipment market is projected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2025 from USD 12.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2020 to 2025. Sterilization Equipment Market by Product & Services (Instruments (Dry Heat), Services (Ethylene Oxide, E-Beam, Steam), Consumables & Accessories (Pouches, Lubricants)), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies) – Global Forecast to 2025

Sterilization Equipment Market research report bestows with the strength to any kind of business whether it is large, medium or small for surviving and succeeding in the market. This report gives a broader perspective of the marketplace with its all-inclusive market insights and analysis. The report also estimates CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the definite forecast period. The estimations of CAGR values are quite essential which helps businesses decide upon the investment value over the time period. The report carefully studies market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, and key developments in the market.

Some of the major players operating in this market are STERIS Corporation (US), Getinge Group (Sweden), 3M Company Group (US), and Belimed AG (Switzerland)

An international Sterilization Equipment Market research report contains the most recent, ample, and most advanced market information and precious data. Different types of tables, charts, and graphs are exploited in the report wherever applicable for a clear understanding of complex information and data. The insights covered in the report will lead to actionable ideas, better decision-making, and better business strategies. Furthermore, the data is again checked and verified by the market experts before publishing it through the market report and providing it to the client. A persuasive Sterilization Equipment Market research report comprises several parameters which are thoroughly studied by the experts.

Covid -19 Impact On The Sterilization Equipment Market

Equipment sterilization plays a critical role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in healthcare settings. During the outbreak, patient-to-patient pathogen transmission via medical devices can be entirely prevented by properly sterilizing medical devices. The usage of reprocessed equipment to disinfect or sterilize medical devices is higher than normal during the pandemic since improper decontamination of surgical instruments, endoscopic devices, respiratory care devices, and reusable hemodialysis machines can lead to arise in the threat due to COVID. This has increased the demand for sterilization consumables to ensure proper sterilization of medical devices.

Market Dynamics

Driver:Rising Incidence Of Hospital Acquired Diseases

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. These include central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, and ventilator-associated pneumonia. The most common bacteria associated with HAIs include C. difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Klebsiella, E. coli, Enterococcus, and Pseudomonas species. The growing prevalence of HAIs globally is the primary growth driver for the sterilization equipment market. HAIs affect around 5%–10% of all hospitalized patients in the US annually, as per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As reported by the OECD in 2018, nearly 3.8 million patients develop HAIs every year in Europe.

BURNING ISSUES: Non-compliance to sterilization standards

According to the Joint Commission, in 2016, there has been an increase in the non-compliance rate among hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and office-based surgery facilities. In addition, the aforementioned standard to reduce the risk of infections associated with medical equipment, devices, and supplies was one of the top five non-compliant requirements.

OPPORTUNITY: Re-introduction of ethylene oxide sterilization

With the growing number of cases of COVID-19 worldwide, EtO is preferred to sterilize protective gear and single-use instruments prior to their initial use. This sterilization technology plays a vital role in enabling the sterilization of critical medical products and devices before they reach patients. According to the FDA, more than 20 billion devices sold in the US every year are sterilized with EtO, accounting for approximately 50% of the devices that require sterilization.

“Sterilization instruments segment accounted for a significant share of the sterilization equipment market, by product & services, in 2019”

By product & services, the sterilization equipment market is segmented sterilization instruments, sterilization consumables & accessories and sterilization services. Of all these product & service sterilization instruments accounted for the largest share of the sterilization equipment market in 2019. The segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing number of surgeries performed.

“Hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the sterilization equipment market, by end user in 2019”

On the basis of end user, the sterilization equipment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, food & beverage companies, and other end users. Of all these end-user segments, hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share of the sterilization equipment market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the rapidly growing aging population, the higher surgeries performed in the hospital settings and increasing cases of HAIs.

“North America will continue to dominate the sterilization equipment market during the forecast period”

In 2019, North America was estimated to be the largest regional market for sterilization equipment, followed by Europe. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the growing demand for sterilization technologies from the healthcare industry to minimize the occurrence of HAIs, the growing geriatric population, and the consequent rise in the demand for healthcare services.

This report studies the sterilization equipment market based on product & services, end user and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints and opportunities) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total sterilization equipment market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

