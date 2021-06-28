Baby Bottle Market to boast by 2028| Expanding New Born Population to Drive the Market Growth states Fortune Business Insights™

The global baby bottle market size is projected to experience dynamic growth in the forthcoming years due to the increasing number oforking women, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled, “Baby Bottle Market-2021-2028″.

With work schedules getting increasingly hectic for young parents, they have found an alternative to keep their babies nutrition-balanced by giving them ready-to-drink baby food in the baby bottle. According to Harvard Business Review, the number of working women in China and India has expanded considerably. In 2014, women included 49% of China’s complete population and 64% of its workforce. Almost 72% of working mothers somewhere in the range of 25 and 34 have a kid in China. Thus, brands such as Philips came with baby bottles that will measure and record date, time, and feeding duration. They can be connected to the parent’s device via Bluetooth and will give parents personalized nutritional advice. These experiments and innovative ideas will make the market reach new heights in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has crippled the global economy, and the baby bottle market has also suffered losses. Most baby product formulas are made of milk and protein sources. India is the largest producer of milk and underwent a strict lockdown, which resulted in massive disruptions in agro-industries and resulted in the low consumption of liquid food, thereby affecting the market negatively.

Segmentation

By the product type, the market is divided into plastic bottles, glass bottles, and stainless steel bottles. Based on the baby category, it is divided into toddlers and infants. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is segmented into offline and online. Geographically, the global market is clubbed into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East& Africa.

Drivers and Restraints

Expanding New Born Population to Drive the Market Growth

The expanding population of newborn children across the globe will drive the baby bottle market. Improving financial conditions worldwide and the rising use of high-quality and costly bottles by parents will drive the baby food market segment. As per the United Nations report (UN), more than 670 million infants from 0 to 4 years were born in 2015. This number passed and reached 700 million infants from 0-4 years in the year 2020. Subsequently, the expansion of the infant population will help the market grow in the forcible years.

On the flip side, parents nowadays prefer to feed their babies homemade food due to the rising health concerns. Also, plastic bottles for feeding babies are used less due to the poor quality of plastics used in some bottles. These factors are likely to be the major constraints of the market.

Regional Insights

Rising Requirement for Breastfeeding Bottles to DriveGrowth inNorth America

North America is anticipated to hold the major share in the market owing to the increased consumption of breastfeeding milk. Also, the ban of bisphenol A by the Food and Drug Association (FDA) in the manufacturing of infant bottles has boosted up the market in this region.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow due to the rising awareness of different baby bottle products, coupled with the increasing number ofwborns in this region. Also, a report by the China Children Baby Maternity Expo (CBME) states that in 2018, baby care product sales saw an increment by 20 percent as compared to previous years.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Aim to Launch Innovative Baby Bottles to Increase Sales Globally

The global market houses numerous key companies that are striving to launch smart baby bottles to manage unmet needs of working parents’ in managing the nutritional requirements of their babies. Below are the two latest industry developments:

October 2019: Silicon Plastics Inc. acquired Berkshire innovation center for $13.8 million to supply mold of baby bottle nipples. This acquisition will promote the market growth.

November 2018Littleone introduced an AI-based smart baby bottle and diaper sensor. It will help parents know about the feeding patterns. Also, the smart-Peepee, a diaper sensor, will track the baby’s bowel activities. Such innovative technologies used by companies will boost the market.

List of Key Players Covered in the Baby Bottle Market Report:

Mayborn Group Limited

BABISIL

Pigeon,

Handi-Craft Company

Munchkin

Philips

Littleone

Chicco

Bouche Baby

Evenflow

Richell Corporation

