Aloe Vera Extract Market to boast by 2028| Rising Popularity in Skincare Industry to Bolster the Market

The global aloe vera extract market size is projected to rise due to the consumer’s inclination toward organic and natural products, observes Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Aloe Vera Extract Market, 2021-2028”.

As per the report, several companies across the globe are striving persistently to introduce novel products to cater to the rising demand from consumers. In April 2018, Simplee Aloe launched two variants of aloe drink, one with pulp and the other without it. Moreover, a CBI Ministry of Foreign Affairs report mentions that the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for organic and natural products keeping their health benefits over chemical products. Therefore,aloe vera extract consumption has increased dramatically. However, currently, the demand for aloe vera extract has increased to make hand sanitizers. Some suppliers of aloe vera extract have started manufacturing hand sanitizers, and one such supplier is Desert Harvests.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a severe economic downturn, impacting industries and businesses in a variety of ways. Industries and stores were shut amidst the lockdown. Their manufacturing units have inclined towards theoduction of hand sanitizers, PPE kits, and masks to satisfy the high demand from front-line workers and common people.

Segmentation

Based on the product type, the market is divided into powder, gel, and capsule. On the basis of application, it is segmented into cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. By distribution, it is segmented into online and offline. In terms of geography, the market is categorized into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights of the Report

The report gives a thorough analysis of the latest market trends, top gments, and factors that are majorly driving the market. The different market segments and their regional analysis are discussed in the report. Additionally, it talks about the dominant strategies adopted by key ayers and the impact of COVID-19 on the market

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Popularity in Skincare Industry to Bolster the Market

Aloe vera extract is rich in vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. A wide variety of aloe vera products are available in the form of nutritional supplement, as medicine for stomach related problems. . It is extremely popular in the skincare industry since it works against all skin problems. It is hus used extensively in personal care products, such as soaps, balms, creams, moisturizers, face masks, toothpaste, and deodorants. Additionally, it has antibacterial, antiviral properties and has the ability to speed up the wound healing process. It is also consumed to lower blood sugar level, treat mouth ulcers, and has a laxative effect.

Regional Insights

Europe to Command the Market Backed by Its Rising Demand in Toilet & Tissue Paper Production

Europe is expected to witness a major share in the aloe vera extract market since the European import of extracts, including aloe extracts, has doubled in recent years, and its demand has surged from 17,200 tonnes to 34,500 tonnes from 2015 to 2019, reports Centre for the Promotion of Import(CBI.eu). This rising demand is due to the utilization of aloe vera extracts in toilet paper and tissue paper production, apart from its use in food and skin-related products.

On the other hand, in the Asia Pacific region, countries such as India and China play an important role in the aloe vera extract market due to the rising skin-related diseases in this region. According to the U.S. National Institute of Health report published in 2017, around 7.05 million people suffer from skin-related problems due to pollution, unhealthy eating habits, and lifestyle. Thus, due to the ancient significance of herbal treatments in India and China, the use of aloe vera extract in the healthcare sector will fuel market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on New Product Launches and Division Developments to Intensify Competition

The global market houses several companies that are currently focusing on introducing high-quality aloe vera products to satiatehe surging consumer demand. Some of the others are launching new divisions for manufacturing such products. Below are the two latest industry developments:

January 2021: Plum Goodness, the Indian beauty brand, launched its new aloe vera gel made with 99% natural ingredients. This gel has calming and hydrating properties. Since it is made naturally, it is color and fragrance-free.

October 2019: American actor Rob Lowe introduced his new line of skincare brand named Cobalt. It hasaunched several products, but body and hair wash in its range is formulated with aloe vera extract. It is an affordable luxury skincare brand to appeal to youngsters.

List of Key Players Covered in the Aloe Vera Extract Market Report

Terry Laboratories, Inc.

Pharmachem Laboratories, Inc.

Natural Aloe De Costa Rica

S.A

Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.

Aloe Corp

Aloe Farms

AloeCeuticals

Vedota’s Herbal Care

