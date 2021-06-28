Concrete Floor Coatings Market to boast by 2028| Launch of Floropoxy 4900V and Floropoxy 4900 by Florock to Boost Growth

The global Concrete Floor Coatings Market size is likely to experience dynamic growth in the forthcoming years as a result of rapid innovations and technological advancements, along with speedy globalization.

The increasing utilization of CFC in the infrastructure and construction industryis expected to aid the expansion of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Concrete Floor Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Epoxy, Polyaspartics, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Others), By Application (Residential, Non-residential)and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” Increasing government initiatives for developmentare expected to stimulate the growth of the market.

The rise of the COVID-19 pandemic has immeasurably disrupted every industry around the globe. The governments of several countries have implemented lockdown measures to prevent the spread of this deadly infection. Such initiatives have caused disruptions in the production and supply chain. But, with time and perseverance, we will be able to battle this severe phase and come back to normalcy. Our authentic reports would help you to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

The concrete floor coatings market reportoffersclarifications on:

What is the projected market worth?

Whatpolicies areadopted by the enterprises?

What are the key market trends, drivers, and restrictions?

Which countryor region holds the maximum share in the global market?

Latest developments occurred in recent times?

Market Driver :

Launch of Floropoxy 4900V and Floropoxy 4900 by Florock to Boost Growth

The increasing launch of innovativeconcrete floor products is expected to bolster the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2015, Florock introduced Floropoxy 4900V and Floropoxy 4900. These innovative products can be used for concrete floors and walls, which in turn, will cater to meet the customer requirements and expand the company’s presence. Furthermore, in October 2019, Tennant coatings introduced Eco-MVR 100, a moisture mitigation system that offers advanced protection against the costly and deleterious effects of Moisture Vapor Transmission (MVT). The introduction of the Eco-MVR 100 can have a tremendous effect on the market owing to its cost-effectiveness and robustness.

However, fluctuation pricesof concrete floor coatings are expected to restrict the growth of the market. Besides, the increasing competition with emerging companies can further obstruct the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis :

Surging Construction Industry to Propel Market in North America

The market in North America is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period owing to the evolving construction industry in the region. The increasing customer base is predicted to enable the healthy growth of the market. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period owing to the presence of major companies in Japan, China, South Korea, and India. The growing knowledge about new flooring products and rapid urbanization are factors expected to foster healthy growth of the market in the region. Europe is expected to expand radically during the forecast period owing to the rising investment for existing buildings. Moreover, various policies and increasing disposable income can spur opportunities for the market in Europe. The market in Latin America is expected to account for the largest share in the market owing to the growing demand for corrosion-resistant raw material for construction. Besides, new government policies are expected to aid development in the Middle East and Africa.

Key Development :

May 2019: Rust-Oleum launched Metallic Concrete Floor Paint. The new floor paint will be used ongarage floors, driveways, carports, basements, and patios.

The Report Lists the Key Players in theConcrete Floor Coatings Market:

Florock

Rust-Oleum

Tennant Coatings

BASF SE

Vanguard Concrete Coating

North American Coating Solutions

Trucrete Surfacing System

PPG Industries

Cornerstone Coatings

The Sherwin-Williams Company

