ENDOCRINOLOGY TESTS MARKET REPORT- TRENDS, SIZE, DRIVERS, STRATEGIES, PRODUCTS AND FORECAST TO 2025 | ABBOTT DIAGNOSTICS, AGPLUS DIAGNOSTICS LTD, ALERE INC

The research reports on Endocrinology Tests Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Endocrinology Tests Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Endocrinology Tests Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1584783

Top Companies mentioned-

Abbott Diagnostics

AgPlus Diagnostics LTD

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Alere Inc

AMS Diagnostics LLC

Aura Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd

AXO Science SAS

Beckman Coulter Inc

Boditech Med Inc

Canon Medical Systems Corp

Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp

Celmatix Inc

Ceres Nanosciences Inc

China Medical Technologies Inc (Inactive)

and more..

Endocrinology Tests Market Report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Endocrinology Tests pipeline products.

Scope of this Report-

– Extensive coverage of the Endocrinology Tests under development

– The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

– The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Endocrinology Tests and list all their pipeline projects

– The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

– The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

– Recent developments in the segment / industry.

Reasons to buy this Report-

The report enables you to –

– Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

– Identify and understand important and diverse types of Endocrinology Tests under development

– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

– Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

– In-depth analysis of the products current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date.

Single User License: US $ 4000

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1584783

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 7

1.2 List of Figures 14

2 Introduction 15

2.1 Endocrinology Tests Overview 15

3 Products under Development 16

3.1 Endocrinology Tests – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development 16

3.2 Endocrinology Tests – Pipeline Products by Segment 17

3.3 Endocrinology Tests – Pipeline Products by Territory 19

3.4 Endocrinology Tests – Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path 20

3.5 Endocrinology Tests – Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date 21

4 Endocrinology Tests – Pipeline Products under Development by Companies 22

4.1 Endocrinology Tests Companies – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development 22

4.2 Endocrinology Tests – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development 25

5 Endocrinology Tests Companies and Product Overview 31

5.1 Abbott Diagnostics Company Overview 31

5.2 AgPlus Diagnostics LTD Company Overview 33

5.3 Albert Einstein College of Medicine Company Overview 34

5.4 Alere Inc Company Overview 36

5.5 AMS Diagnostics LLC Company Overview 37

5.6 Aura Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd Company Overview 39

5.7 AXO Science SAS Company Overview 40

5.8 Beckman Coulter Inc Company Overview 41

5.9 Boditech Med Inc Company Overview 47

5.10 Canon Medical Systems Corp Company Overview 48

5.11 Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp Company Overview 49

5.12 Celmatix Inc Company Overview 51

5.13 Ceres Nanosciences Inc Company Overview 52

5.14 China Medical Technologies Inc (Inactive) Company Overview 53

5.15 Columbia University Company Overview 54

5.16 Denka Seiken Co Ltd Company Overview 55

5.17 DiaSorin SpA Company Overview 56

5.18 DIAsource ImmunoAssays SA Company Overview 60

5.19 EDP Biotech Corporation Company Overview 61

5.20 Ellume Company Overview 62

5.21 Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc Company Overview 63

5.22 GeneFluidics Inc Company Overview 73

5.23 Genovum Sp. z o.o. Company Overview 76

5.24 Hebrew University of Jerusalem Company Overview 77

5.25 Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings plc Company Overview 79

5.26 Intermountain Healthcare Inc Company Overview 84

5.27 King’s College London Company Overview 85

5.28 Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS Company Overview 86

5.29 Labsystems Diagnostics Oy Company Overview 87

5.30 Lucine Biotechnology, Inc. Company Overview 90

5.31 MDNA Life Sciences Inc Company Overview 91

5.32 MedMira Inc Company Overview 92

5.33 Mindray Medical International Ltd Company Overview 93

5.34 MyHealthTest Pty Ltd Company Overview 102

5.35 Northwestern University Company Overview 103

5.36 Novartis AG Company Overview 105

5.37 Oasis Diagnostics Corp Company Overview 107

5.38 Ohmx Corp Company Overview 108

5.39 OJ-Bio Ltd Company Overview 109

5.40 Orangelife Company Overview 110

5.41 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc Company Overview 111

5.42 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Company Overview 112

5.43 Paramedical Srl Company Overview 113

5.44 PerkinElmer Inc Company Overview 115

5.45 Proteomika Company Overview 116

5.46 QuickCheck Health Inc Company Overview 117

5.47 Quidel Corp Company Overview 118

5.48 Roche Diagnostics International Ltd Company Overview 120

5.49 Sendera Discovery Company Overview 133

5.50 Shahid Beheshti University Company Overview 134

5.51 Siemens Healthcare GmbH Company Overview 135

5.52 SomaLogic Inc Company Overview 155

5.53 Swan Diagnostics Ltd Company Overview 156

5.54 Sysmex Corp Company Overview 157

5.55 Tecan Group Ltd Company Overview 160

5.56 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Company Overview 162

5.57 Tosoh Bioscience Inc Company Overview 164

5.58 University of Edinburgh Company Overview 165

5.59 University of Michigan Company Overview 166

5.60 University of Otago Company Overview 167

5.61 University Rovira i Virgili Company Overview 168

6 Endocrinology Tests- Recent Developments 169

6.1 Jun 21, 2018: Sera Prognostics Appoints Dr. Garrett K. Lam as Chief Medical Officer 169

6.2 Jun 20, 2018: Immunodiagnostic Systems: Final Results for year ended 31 March 2018 170

6.3 Jun 19, 2018: Sera Prognostics Collaborates with Christiana Care Health System to Launch New Preterm Birth Study with PreTRM Test 174

6.4 Jun 13, 2018: Alfa Wassermann Diagnostic Technologies Honored for Delivering World-Class Customer Service 175

6.5 Jun 12, 2018: Change at the top of the Segment Advanced Therapies at Siemens Healthineers 175

6.6 Jun 01, 2018: ISBT Satellite Symposium Co-hosted by Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Quotient Discusses Responding to the Challenges of Resource Constraints in Transfusion Diagnostics 176

6.7 May 31, 2018: Aeterna Zentaris Appoints Olaf Althaus as General Manager and Managing Director of Aeterna Zentaris GmbH 177

6.8 May 29, 2018: Intermountain Healthcare Launches New Study to Determine Benefit of Proactive Interventions in Reducing Premature Births 177

6.9 May 16, 2018: Novartis announces changes to the Executive Committee 179

6.10 May 16, 2018: At the Meet Novartis Management investor event, Novartis highlights strategy to focus the company and drive sustainable growth 180

6.11 May 10, 2018: Novartis India reconstitutes Board appoints Milan Paleja as Vice Chairman Managing Director 181

6.12 May 09, 2018: Sysmex Group Formulates New Long-Term Management Goals 181

6.13 May 09, 2018: Sysmex Announces Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2018 183

6.14 May 08, 2018: The Diasorin Group Reports Growth in Revenues and Profitability in the First Quarter 2018 186

6.15 May 08, 2018: Quidel Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results 189

6.16 May 08, 2018: Aeterna Zentaris Announces Results of Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting 190

6.17 May 08, 2018: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holds Summit to Help Asia-Pacific Lab Leaders Envision the Lab of the Future 191

6.18 May 07, 2018: Luminex Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results 192

6.19 May 07, 2018: Aeterna Zentaris Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results 192

6.20 May 03, 2018: Siemens Healthineers fully on track to meet the targets 194

6.21 May 02, 2018: Novo Nordisk’s operating profit decreased by 8% in Danish kroner and increased by 6% in local currencies in the first three months of 2018 195

6.22 May 01, 2018: Veracyte Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results 196

7 Appendix 329

7.1 Methodology 329

and more…