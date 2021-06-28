U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure Market Analysis By Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Sector, Business With Forecast To 2026

The U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure market volume is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching 231,720 by 2027. Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure Market, 2020-2027.”, mentions that the market stood at 170,510 in 2019 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the factors such as the growing adoption of novel technology-based hair transplant solutions and the increasing focus on development of innovative procedures in the U.S. For instance, in June 2020, Follica, Inc., a leading biotechnology company, announced a unique treatment for androgenetic alopecia. The company further reported that it received positive feedback by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its treatment procedure leading to advancement into Phase 3 development.

Thenegative effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been at a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government and the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in the resumption of industrial activities.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/u-s-hair-transplant-procedure-market-105198

The U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

It offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the marketis bifurcated into follicular hair transplantation (FUT) and follicular unit extraction (FUE).

On the basis of type, the follicular unit extraction (FUE) segment is expected to hold a significant S. hair transplant proceduremarket share in terms of revenue. This is due to the increasing demand for advanced methods such as the ARTAS system and Neograft that aid in the automation of the FUE procedures to ensure quick and error-free treatments.

Furthermore, on the basis of age group, the market is divided into 20-29, 30-39, 40-54, and 55 & above. Based on gender, the market is classified into men and women.

What does the Report Include?

The marketreport includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure Market in 2026? What are the key factors driving the global U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure Market? Who are the key manufacturers in U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure Market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure Market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure Market?

Request a Sample PDF of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/u-s-hair-transplant-procedure-market-105198

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Treatment Solutions to Aid Growth

In 2018, Restoration Robotics announced the launch of Next Generation ARTAS iX Robotic Hair Restoration System. The company reports that the robotic procedure offers a high degree of accuracy and efficient clinical workflow. With massive improvement in technology, robotic hair transplants are perceived to be effective treatment solutions in the U.S. For instance, the follicular unit extraction procedure adopts a robotic system that automates two steps in the hair transplant. This consists of recipient site creation and follicular unit graft harvesting that helps the surgeons to perform the treatment with precision and further harvest healthy grafts. Therefore, the adoption of advanced treatment solutions is anticipated to contribute to the U.S. hair transplant proceduremarket growth during the foreseeable future.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major companies in the Global U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure Market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is crucial for decision-makers to hold this emerging opportunity. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Reconstruction Mesh Industry.

Key Players Focus on Partnerships to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The market is experiencing healthy competition among key players that are focusing on partnering with other companies to expand their product portfolio of the U.S. hair transplant procedureand further boost sales revenues. Additionally, the other major companies are striving to maintain their presence by adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, facility expansion, the introduction of new products, and collaboration that will boost the growth of the market in the forthcoming years

Industry Development:

May 2019 – Bosley Inc. introduced BioGraft, new technology in hair loss solution. According to the company, the new technology is beneficial in treating hair loss problems in both men and women.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market:

Cole Instruments Inc. (Georgia, United States)

CAPILLUS Inc. (Florida, United States)

LaserCap Company (Ohio, United States)

Apira Science (Florida, United States)

Venus Concept (Toronto, Canada)

THERADOME (California, United States)

Restoration Robotics, Inc. (California, United States)

Other Prominent Players

Any doubts? Speak to our Industry Experts

ALSO READ | Fortune Business Insights™

Congenital Factor VII Deficiency Treatment Market Global Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and Forecast Research Report 2021-2027

Cell Surface Markers Market Detailed Survey On Key Trends, Leading Players & Business Opportunities 2027

Ectoparasiticides Market 2021 Industry Analysis Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, By Covid-19 Impact, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2028

Suprapubic Catheters Market Size, Trends, Growth Status, Key Players Overview, Price Analysis, Share Estimation and Forecast to 2026

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size, Trends, Growth Status, Key Players Overview, Price Analysis, Share Estimation and Forecast to 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.