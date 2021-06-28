WIRELESS AND AMBULATORY MONITORING MARKET REPORT- OPPORTUNITIES AND INDUSTRY TRENDS THROUGH 2026 | ACLARIS MEDICAL, DOSECUE, LIFESIGNALS

The research reports on Wireless and Ambulatory Monitoring Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Wireless and Ambulatory Monitoring Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Wireless and Ambulatory Monitoring Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1571995

Top Companies mentioned

Aclaris Medical, LLC

DoseCue, LLC

Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

LifeSignals

Mayo Clinic

Physical Activity Innovations, Inc.

Stanford University

University of California Los Angeles

University of California San Diego

University of Michigan

University of Michigan Pediatric Device Consortium

and more…

Wireless and Ambulatory Monitoring Market report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Wireless and Ambulatory Monitoring pipeline products.

Scope of this Report-

– Extensive coverage of the Wireless and Ambulatory Monitoring under development

– The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

– The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Wireless and Ambulatory Monitoring and list all their pipeline projects

– The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

– The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

– Recent developments in the segment / industry.

Reasons to buy this Report-

The report enables you to –

– Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

– Identify and understand important and diverse types of Wireless and Ambulatory Monitoring under development

– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

– Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

– In-depth analysis of the products current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date.

Single User License: US $ 2500

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1571995

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 4

1.2 List of Figures 4

2 Introduction 5

2.1 Wireless and Ambulatory Monitoring Overview 5

3 Products under Development 6

3.1 Wireless and Ambulatory Monitoring – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development 6

3.2 Wireless and Ambulatory Monitoring – Pipeline Products by Segment 7

3.3 Wireless and Ambulatory Monitoring – Pipeline Products by Territory 8

3.4 Wireless and Ambulatory Monitoring – Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path 9

3.5 Wireless and Ambulatory Monitoring – Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date 10

4 Wireless and Ambulatory Monitoring – Pipeline Products under Development by Companies 11

4.1 Wireless and Ambulatory Monitoring Companies – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development 11

4.2 Wireless and Ambulatory Monitoring – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development 12

5 Wireless and Ambulatory Monitoring Companies and Product Overview 13

5.1 Aclaris Medical, LLC Company Overview 13

5.1.1 Aclaris Medical, LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 13

5.2 DoseCue, LLC Company Overview 14

5.2.1 DoseCue, LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 14

5.3 Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne Company Overview 15

5.3.1 Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 15

5.4 LifeSignals Company Overview 16

5.4.1 LifeSignals Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 16

5.5 Mayo Clinic Company Overview 17

5.5.1 Mayo Clinic Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 17

5.6 Physical Activity Innovations, Inc. Company Overview 18

5.6.1 Physical Activity Innovations, Inc. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 18

5.7 Stanford University Company Overview 19

5.7.1 Stanford University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 19

5.8 University of California Los Angeles Company Overview 20

5.8.1 University of California Los Angeles Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 20

5.9 University of California San Diego Company Overview 21

5.9.1 University of California San Diego Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 21

5.10 University of Michigan Company Overview 22

5.10.1 University of Michigan Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 22

5.11 University of Michigan Pediatric Device Consortium Company Overview 23

5.11.1 University of Michigan Pediatric Device Consortium Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview 23

6 Wireless and Ambulatory Monitoring- Recent Developments 24

6.1 May 24, 2018: Quality Systems Reports Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results 24

6.2 May 15, 2018: Vaso Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2018 24

6.3 May 07, 2018: Vaso Names Jane Moen as President of VasoHealthcare 25

6.4 May 02, 2018: Masimo Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results 26

6.5 Apr 24, 2018: Established Clinician Betty Rabinowitz, MD, FACP, Appointed as NextGen Healthcares Chief Medical Officer 27

6.6 Apr 23, 2018: SRL Diagnostics looks to increase retail presence in Kolkata 27

6.7 Mar 01, 2018: NextGen Healthcare Launches New Corporate Logo And Brand Identity 28

6.8 Feb 27, 2018: Masimo Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results 28

6.9 Feb 05, 2018: Embrace by Empatica is the world’s first smart watch to be cleared by FDA for use in Neurology 29

6.10 Jan 25, 2018: Quality Systems Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results 30

6.11 Jan 19, 2018: School of Engineering awarded two ERC Consolidator Grants 30

6.12 Dec 19, 2017: New manufacturing business in Innokas Kempele factory: the series production of Monidrop Infusion Therapy device has been started 31

6.13 Dec 01, 2017: NextGen Healthcare Announces Jeffrey D. Linton as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary 33

6.14 Nov 27, 2017: Masimo Announces FDA Clearance and Worldwide Release of NomoLine Capnography Sampling Lines 33

6.15 Nov 01, 2017: SunTech Medical Achieves ISO 13485 with MDSAP Certification 34

6.16 Oct 31, 2017: Masimo Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results 34

6.17 Oct 26, 2017: Quality Systems Reports Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Results 35

6.18 Aug 23, 2017: Julie Klapstein Elected to Quality Systems Board of Directors 36

6.19 Aug 02, 2017: SAMHSA announces $6 million in grants to support the International Presidents Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief Addiction Technology Transfer Centers 36

6.20 Aug 02, 2017: Masimo Reports Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results 37

6.21 Aug 01, 2017: Quality Systems Reports Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Results 37

7 Appendix 39

7.1 Methodology 39

and more…