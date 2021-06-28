CLINICAL IT SYSTEMS MARKET REPORT- SIZE, SHARE, APPLICATIONS, GROWTH INSIGHT, TRENDS | ADMERA HEALTH, AGFA HEALTHCARE NV, AI4GI SOLUTIONS INC

The research reports on Clinical IT Systems Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Clinical IT Systems Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Clinical IT Systems Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1572000

Top Companies mentioned

Admera Health, LLC

Agfa HealthCare NV

ai4gi Solutions Inc

AirStrip Technologies Inc

AlgorithmRx, LLC

Allegheny-Singer Research Institute

Anapix Medical

Aprima Medical Software Inc

Ascom Holding AG

Aston EyeTech Ltd

Auckland University of Technology

and more…

Clinical IT Systems Market report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems pipeline products.

Scope of this Report-

– Extensive coverage of the Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems under development

– The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

– The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems and list all their pipeline projects

– The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

– The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

– Recent developments in the segment / industry.

Reasons to buy this Report-

The report enables you to –

– Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

– Identify and understand important and diverse types of Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems under development

– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

– Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

– In-depth analysis of the products current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date.

Single User License: US $ 4000

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1572000

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 23

1.2 List of Figures 27

2 Introduction 28

2.1 Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems Overview 28

3 Products under Development 30

3.1 Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development 30

3.2 Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems – Pipeline Products by Segment 31

3.3 Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems – Pipeline Products by Territory 32

3.4 Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems – Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path 33

3.5 Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems – Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date 34

4 Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems – Pipeline Products under Development by Companies 35

4.1 Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems Companies – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development 35

4.2 Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development 38

5 Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems Companies and Product Overview 41

5.1 Admera Health, LLC Company Overview 41

5.2 Agfa HealthCare NV Company Overview 42

5.3 ai4gi Solutions Inc Company Overview 43

5.4 AirStrip Technologies Inc Company Overview 44

5.5 AlgorithmRx, LLC Company Overview 47

5.6 Allegheny-Singer Research Institute Company Overview 48

5.7 Anapix Medical Company Overview 49

5.8 Aprima Medical Software Inc Company Overview 50

5.9 Ascom Holding AG Company Overview 51

5.10 Aston EyeTech Ltd Company Overview 53

5.11 Auckland University of Technology Company Overview 54

5.12 Beckman Coulter Inc Company Overview 55

5.13 Ben-Gurion University of the Negev Company Overview 56

5.14 Berg LLC Company Overview 57

5.15 Blenderhouse Company Overview 58

5.16 Boston Children’s Hospital Company Overview 59

5.17 Capio AB Company Overview 60

5.18 Carestream Health Inc Company Overview 61

5.19 Carnegie Mellon University Company Overview 62

5.20 Cirdan Imaging Ltd. Company Overview 63

5.21 City, University of London Company Overview 64

5.22 Creative Action LLC Company Overview 66

5.23 Cybercom Group AB Company Overview 67

5.24 Diasyst Inc Company Overview 68

5.25 Edan Instruments Inc Company Overview 69

5.26 Eko Devices, Inc. Company Overview 70

5.27 Elekta AB Company Overview 71

5.28 Emory University Company Overview 72

5.29 Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center Company Overview 73

5.30 H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute Inc Company Overview 74

5.31 Haemonetics Corp Company Overview 75

5.32 Henry Ford Health System Company Overview 76

5.33 Hospital for Special Surgery Company Overview 77

5.34 Imaxdi. Company Overview 78

5.35 Imperial College London Company Overview 79

5.36 Integrated Vital Medical Dynamics LLC Company Overview 80

5.37 Intronix Technologies Corporation Company Overview 83

5.38 Johns Hopkins University Company Overview 84

5.39 Jozef Stefan Institute Company Overview 85

5.40 Massachusetts Institute of Technology Company Overview 86

5.41 Mayo Clinic Company Overview 87

5.42 Medial EarlySign Ltd Company Overview 89

5.43 Medibio Ltd Company Overview 91

5.44 Medical Interactive Technologies Ltd Company Overview 92

5.45 MediLogos Ltd. Company Overview 93

5.46 Medtronic plc Company Overview 94

5.47 Microsoft Corp Company Overview 95

5.48 MYnd Analytics Inc Company Overview 96

5.49 Northeastern Illinois University Company Overview 97

5.50 Ohio University Company Overview 98

5.51 OpGen Inc Company Overview 99

5.52 Parallax Enterprises Company Overview 101

5.53 Pharmagest Interactive SA Company Overview 102

5.54 Predictive Medical Technologies, Inc. Company Overview 103

5.55 PTS Diagnostics Company Overview 104

5.56 Radiometer Medical ApS Company Overview 105

5.57 Sophia Genetics SA Company Overview 106

5.58 Stocastic LLC Company Overview 107

5.59 Stryker Corp Company Overview 108

5.60 Surgical Process Institute Deutschland GmbH Company Overview 109

5.61 Tempus Health Inc Company Overview 110

5.62 Therapeutic Monitoring Systems (TMS) Inc. Company Overview 111

5.63 UNIConnect, Inc. Company Overview 112

5.64 University of Arkansas Company Overview 113

5.65 University of Campinas Brazil Company Overview 114

5.66 University of Canterbury Company Overview 115

5.67 University of New Mexico Company Overview 116

5.68 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Company Overview 117

5.69 University of South Florida Company Overview 118

5.70 University of Utah Company Overview 119

5.71 University of Utah Health Care Company Overview 120

5.72 WANDA Inc Company Overview 121

5.73 Washington University in St Louis Company Overview 122

6 Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems- Recent Developments 123

6.1 Jun 25, 2018: TransformativeMed Appoints Rodrigo Martinez As Chief Clinical Officer 123

6.2 Jun 25, 2018: KCR Streamlines Drug Safety Reporting with Oracle 123

6.3 Jun 21, 2018: New Clinical Studies Live on Veeva Vault EDC 124

6.4 Jun 21, 2018: Clinical Data Management Leaders Reveal Underlying Challenges Impacting Trial Timelines 125

6.5 Jun 21, 2018: uMotif and OMRON Healthcare join forces to deliver patient-centred clinical research of the future 125

6.6 Jun 20, 2018: New Messaging Platform Poised to Revolutionize Clinical Information Analysis, Sharing 126

6.7 Jun 20, 2018: Cambridge Cognition Holdings: New product to improve workplace mental health 126

6.8 Jun 19, 2018: University of Missouri School of Medicine, Roche collaborate on first US implementation of tumor board software that improves treatment decision process for cancer patients 127

6.9 Jun 19, 2018: NantHealth to Present and Exhibit on the Convergence of Precision Medicine and Value-Based Care at Americas Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) Institute & Expo 2018 128

6.10 Jun 19, 2018: Cardinal Health Foundation Awards Over $3 Million to More Than 70 Nonprofit Organizations to Fight the Opioid Epidemic across Appalachia 129

6.11 Jun 19, 2018: MedAware and Allscripts Partner to Enhance Patient Safety and Usher in a New Era of Meaningful Interoperability 131

6.12 Jun 19, 2018: Elligo and Partners Participate in Federal Real-World Evidence Project 131

6.13 Jun 19, 2018: Sedgwick’s unique surgery nurse solution helps patients take steps to improve their recovery 132

6.14 Jun 19, 2018: HSBlox’s Blockchain-Powered Advanced Referral Manager Solution Delivers Transparency, Cost Savings and Improved Care Coordination 133

6.15 Jun 19, 2018: New screening tool could help diagnose early cognitive decline in dementia from home 133

6.16 Jun 18, 2018: Henry Schein Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal to Mary’s Center for Maternal and Child Care 135

6.17 Jun 18, 2018: IllumiCare integrates with Epic at multiple customers 136

6.18 Jun 18, 2018: New 3D imaging analysis technique could lead to improved arthritis treatment 136

6.19 Jun 14, 2018: Phreesia Named to the 2018 Healthcare Informatics 100 List 137

6.20 Jun 14, 2018: Hanger Announces First Quarter 2018 Results 138

6.21 Jun 14, 2018: Henry Schein Signs Global Partnership Agreement With the International College of Dentists 140

6.22 Jun 13, 2018: Healthcare Informatics Ranks SCIO Health Analytics in List of Top 100 Health IT Software Companies 140

6.23 Jun 13, 2018: New MedTrait Laboratory Report by GeneTrait Enables Simple and Effective Genetically Guided Medication Management 141

6.24 Jun 13, 2018: Summit Medical Group to Implement Alturas Novel HCP Studies Mobile Platform to Support Expanding Patient Access to Clinical Studies 142

6.25 Jun 13, 2018: EIZO Medical chooses RDX QuikStation for backup of highly-sensitive clinical data 142

6.26 Jun 13, 2018: Huntleigh Healthcare selects MDI Solutions for Interface Engine Software 143

6.27 Jun 12, 2018: OpGen Presents Data at ASM Microbe 2018 Demonstrating High Accuracy of Acuitas for Predicting Antibiotic Resistance in Urine Specimens 143

6.28 Jun 12, 2018: Sectra successfully completes unique nationwide telepathology solution in the Netherlands 144

6.29 Jun 12, 2018: HealthPay24 Now Available in Epic App Orchard 145

6.30 Jun 12, 2018: Change at the top of the Segment Advanced Therapies at Siemens Healthineers 145

6.31 Jun 11, 2018: Algorithm Predicts Dangerous Low Blood Pressure During Surgery 146

6.32 Jun 11, 2018: ICON Enhances Endpoint Adjudication Services Using AG Mednet Advanced Technology 147

6.33 Jun 11, 2018: Glooko Introduces New Web Analytics Platform That Includes the Most Powerful Capabilities From Diasend 148

6.34 Jun 07, 2018: Medisafe Shows Positive Impact on Adherence in HIV Patients Using Single-tablet Antiretroviral Therapy 148

6.35 Jun 06, 2018: ChartLogic EHR Earns 2015 Edition Certification for Promoting Interoperability 149

6.36 Jun 06, 2018: athenahealth Initiates Process to Explore Strategic Alternatives, Including Search for New Chief Executive Officer 149

6.37 Jun 06, 2018: Streamline Health Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance 151

6.38 Jun 05, 2018: OpGens Acuitas AMR Gene Panel u5.47 Data to be Presented at ASM Microbe 2018 152

6.39 Jun 05, 2018: Anpac Bio Sole Liquid Biopsy Technology Featured in Blood Health/Cancer Publication 153

6.40 Jun 05, 2018: Urology of Indiana Partnering with UroChoice for Technology Needs 154

7 Appendix 733

7.1 Methodology 733

and more…