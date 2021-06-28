POWER GENERATION MARKET REPORT- INSIGHTS OF THE GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKET AND THE EMERGING TRENDS

The research reports on Power Generation Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Power Generation Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Power Generation Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Power generation in the world is constantly evolving prompted by concerns related to climate change and cost of power generation. Overall, non-hydropower sources such as solar and wind power, and natural gas are being preferred for power generation.

Distinct trends in power generation are being observed in different regions of the world. In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, coal power dominates and will continue to dominate with strong inroads made by solar and wind power. In North America and Europe, gas power generation along with wind power will be the dominant trend. In each case, availability of cheap energy resources, energy security concerns, and government regulations are the prime drivers of the emerging generation trends.

The emergence of non-hydro renewable power sources, which are intermittent, is leading to the rise of of energy storage. The need to integrate renewables into the grid, and the loss of baseload capacity due to the decommissioning of fossil fuel plants will increase the need for installing energy storage devices. Increased investment in battery storage manufacturing capacity for electric vehicles is expected to drive down the cost of energy storage devices further. This will help in the future expansion of this sector.

– The report talks about the emerging trends in power generation technology.

– It analyses the main drivers behind the emergence of new generation trends in the world.

– The report further looks into the emerging trends in generation in particularly two regions of the world, the Asia-Pacific; and the North American and European regions.

– The levellzed generation cost of different energy sources and the fall in the cost of solar modules and wind turbines have been included in the report.

– The report will also help understand the factors behind the emergence of the energy storage sector.

