POWER TRANSMISSION MARKET REPORT- ANALYZES THE EMERGING TRENDS AND MAIN DRIVERS BEHIND NEW INVESTMENT IN TRANSMISSION INFRASTRUCTURE

The research reports on Power Transmission Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Power Transmission Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Power Transmission Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1571978

The power transmission industry is witnessing changes, necessitated by a higher percentage of renewable energy sources in the energy mix and a greater contribution from distributed generation. This change is happening on two fronts. Transmission infrastructure is being upgraded with a push toward higher voltage lines to reduce losses. Technological changes are also becoming necessary to make the system flexible enough to provide stability against the intermittent nature of solar and wind power generation.

Expansion in power transmission infrastructure is mostly happening in the developing world. Countries such as China, India, and Brazil are leading in line length additions to their transmission grids. This trend in expected to continue over the next five years. Countries such as Kenya, Nigeria, Chile, Argentina, and Mexico are also aggressively expanding their power access infrastructure and opening up to private investment.

Globally, government policy has been mainly driving investment in the electricity transmission sector, either directly, as in China and India, or indirectly as in the US or Germany, where the growth of renewable power propelled by government policy, has generated new investment in transmission infrastructure.

Advancement in transmission technology and digitalization, comes with its advantages but also brings along inherent risks. Appropriate digital solutions will need to be developed to counter such threats to provide grid reliability.

Scope of this Report-

– The report talks about the emerging trends in power transmission technology.

– It analyzes the main drivers behind new investment in transmission infrastructure.

– Implementation of smart grid technology in electricity transmission and its challenges have been discussed in the report.

– Use of UVDC and UHVDC technology in transmission interconnectors has been discussed.

– Changing trends in transmission tower design has also been captured.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– To gain insights of the global power transmission market and the emerging trends.

Single User License: US $ 1500

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1571978

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Table of Contents 1

1.1 List of Tables 1

1.2 List of Figures 1

2 The Changing Face of the Global Electricity Transmission System 2

2.1 Toward Higher Voltages to Reduce Losses 2

2.2 Drivers for Investment in New Transmission Projects and Upgrades 3

2.3 Smart Grid in Transmission 6

2.4 Challenges for Grid Modernization/Smart Grid Implementation 7

2.5 Construction of DC Interconnections is on the Rise 7

2.6 Other Innovations in Transmission Technology 9

2.7 Conclusion 10

3 Appendix 11

3.1 Bibliography 11

3.2 Contact Us 11

3.3 Disclaimer 12