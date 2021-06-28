GLOBAL SUBMARINE MARKET REPORT- IS EXPECTED TO GROW AT A CAGR OF 3.40% OVER THE FORECAST PERIOD | GENERAL DYNAMICS, BAE SYSTEMS, SAAB GROUP

The research reports on Global Submarine Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Submarine Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Submarine Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Top Companies mentioned

General Dynamics

BAE Systems

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Saab Group

Naval Group

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd (DSME)

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS)

United Shipbuilding Corporation

China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC)

Navantia SA

The Global Submarine Market 2019-2029 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for submarine, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

The primary factor driving the demand for submarine includes several high-value procurement programs worldwide including the US Navys Virginia-class procurement, Indian Navys SSN program, Chinese Type 095 program, Brazilian Navys SN-BR project and French Navys Barracuda-class procurement among others, which in turn is influencing the growth of global submarine market.

Navies across the globe are enhancing their undersea warfare capabilities by commissioning advanced submarines, primarily to maintain/gain asymmetric advantage over their opponents and to protect their territorial waters against any intrusion. Disputes over offshore territories and maritime boundaries, abetted by the need to exploit the offshore resources including unexplored oil & gas reserves and fertile fishing zones are expected to be a major driver for the strengthening of submarine-based capabilities for many nations.

In particular, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Market size and drivers: detailed analysis during 2019-2029, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world

– Recent developments and industry challenges: insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of submarine segments around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants

– Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand

– Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2019-2029

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global market. It provides an overview of key players, together with information regarding key alliances, strategic initiatives and financial analysis

Scope of this Report-

– The global submarine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.40% over the forecast period.

– The market consists of five categories: Nuclear-Powered Attack Submarine (SSN), Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Submarine (SSBN), Diesel AIP Submarine (SSP), Diesel Electric Submarine (SSK), and Midget Submarine (SSM).

– North America will dominate the sector with a share of 49%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. The SSN segment is expected to be the leading segment during the forecast period.

