GLOBAL MALEIC ANHYDRIDE MARKET REPORT- GROWTH RATE, REVENUE STATUS, SIZE, BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES | 3.43 MTPA BY 2023

Global Maleic Anhydride capacity is expected to experience moderate growth over the next five years from 3.20 mtpa in 2018 to 3.43 mtpa by 2023. Around five planned and announced Maleic Anhydride plants are expected to come online, predominantly in the Middle East over the upcoming years. Ibne Sina Petrochemical Co, Sibur Holding and I G Petrochemicals Ltd are the top three companies accounting for the planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1. List of Tables 5

1.2. List of Figures 8

2. Global Maleic Anhydride Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review 10

2.1. Global Maleic Anhydride Industry, An Overview 10

2.2. Global Maleic Anhydride Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023 10

2.3. Global Maleic Anhydride Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018 11

2.4. Global Maleic Anhydride Industry, Planned and Announced Plants 12

2.5. Global Maleic Anhydride Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 13

2.6. Global Maleic Anhydride Capacity Contribution by Region 16

2.7. Key Companies by Maleic Anhydride Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2018 17

2.8. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Maleic Anhydride Industry 18

2.9. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants 19

2.10. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Countries 20

2.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Company 21

2.12. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants 22

2.13. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Country 23

3. Global Planned and Announced Maleic Anhydride Plants 24

4. Africa Maleic Anhydride Industry 25

4.1. Africa Maleic Anhydride Industry, An Overview 25

4.2. Africa Maleic Anhydride Industry, Capacity by Country, 2013-2023 25

4.3. Africa Maleic Anhydride Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Countries, 2013-2018 26

4.4. Africa Maleic Anhydride Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 27

4.5. Maleic Anhydride Industry in South Africa 28

4.5.1. South Africa Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 28

5. Asia Maleic Anhydride Industry 29

5.1. Asia Maleic Anhydride Industry, An Overview 29

5.2. Asia Maleic Anhydride Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023 29

5.3. Asia Maleic Anhydride Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018 30

5.4. Asia Maleic Anhydride Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 31

5.5. Asia Maleic Anhydride Industry, Annual Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active Plants 34

5.6. Asia Maleic Anhydride Industry, Annual Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active Plants by Country 35

5.7. Maleic Anhydride Industry in China 36

5.7.1. China Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 36

5.8. Maleic Anhydride Industry in India 41

5.8.1. India Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 41

5.9. Maleic Anhydride Industry in Pakistan 42

5.9.1. Pakistan Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 42

5.10. Maleic Anhydride Industry in Malaysia 42

5.10.1. Malaysia Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 42

5.11. Maleic Anhydride Industry in South Korea 43

5.11.1. South Korea Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 43

5.12. Maleic Anhydride Industry in Taiwan 44

5.12.1. Taiwan Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 44

5.13. Maleic Anhydride Industry in Indonesia 45

5.13.1. Indonesia Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 45

5.14. Maleic Anhydride Industry in Japan 46

5.14.1. Japan Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 46

6. Europe Maleic Anhydride Industry 47

6.1. Europe Maleic Anhydride Industry, An Overview 47

6.2. Europe Maleic Anhydride Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023 47

6.3. Europe Maleic Anhydride Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018 48

6.4. Europe Maleic Anhydride Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 49

6.5. Maleic Anhydride Industry in Germany 50

6.5.1. Germany Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 50

6.6. Maleic Anhydride Industry in Hungary 50

6.6.1. Hungary Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 50

6.7. Maleic Anhydride Industry in Bosnia and Herzegovina 51

6.7.1. Bosnia and Herzegovina Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 51

6.8. Maleic Anhydride Industry in Austria 51

6.8.1. Austria Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 51

6.9. Maleic Anhydride Industry in Slovenia 52

6.9.1. Slovenia Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 52

6.10. Maleic Anhydride Industry in Poland 52

6.10.1. Poland Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 52

6.11. Maleic Anhydride Industry in Spain 53

6.11.1. Spain Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 53

6.12. Maleic Anhydride Industry in Italy 54

6.12.1. Italy Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 54

7. Former Soviet Union Maleic Anhydride Industry 55

7.1. Former Soviet Union Maleic Anhydride Industry, An Overview 55

7.2. Former Soviet Union Maleic Anhydride Industry, Capacity by Country, 2013-2023 55

7.3. Former Soviet Union Maleic Anhydride Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants 56

7.4. Former Soviet Union Maleic Anhydride Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants by Country 57

7.5. Maleic Anhydride Industry in Russia 58

7.5.1. Russia Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 58

8. Middle East Maleic Anhydride Industry 59

8.1. Middle East Maleic Anhydride Industry, An Overview 59

8.2. Middle East Maleic Anhydride Industry, Capacity by Country, 2013-2023 59

8.3. Middle East Maleic Anhydride Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Country, 2013-2018 60

8.4. Middle East Maleic Anhydride Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 61

8.5. Middle East Maleic Anhydride Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants 62

8.6. Middle East Maleic Anhydride Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants by Country 63

8.7. Maleic Anhydride Industry in Iran 64

8.7.1. Iran Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 64

8.8. Maleic Anhydride Industry in Saudi Arabia 65

8.8.1. Saudi Arabia Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 65

8.9. Maleic Anhydride Industry in United Arab Emirates 66

8.9.1. United Arab Emirates Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 66

9. North America Maleic Anhydride Industry 67

9.1. North America Maleic Anhydride Industry, An Overview 67

9.2. North America Maleic Anhydride Industry, Capacity by Countries, 2013-2023 67

9.3. North America Maleic Anhydride Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Countries, 2013-2018 68

9.4. North America Maleic Anhydride Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 69

9.5. Maleic Anhydride Industry in the US 71

9.5.1. The US Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 71

9.6. Maleic Anhydride Industry in Canada 72

9.6.1. Canada Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 72

10. South America Maleic Anhydride Industry 73

10.1. South America Maleic Anhydride Industry, An Overview 73

10.2. South America Maleic Anhydride Industry, Capacity by Countries, 2013-2023 73

10.3. South America Maleic Anhydride Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Countries, 2013-2018 74

10.4. Maleic Anhydride Industry in Brazil 75

10.4.1. Brazil Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 75

10.5. Maleic Anhydride Industry in Argentina 75

10.5.1. Argentina Maleic Anhydride Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 75

11. Appendix 76