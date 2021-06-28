GLOBAL MILITARY FIXED-WING AIRCRAFT MARKET REPORT- INDUSTRY SHARE, SIZE, GROWTH OUTLOOK 2025 | BAE SYSTEMS, LEONARDO, LOCKHEED MARTIN

The Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market 2019-2029 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for military aircraft, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

The global military fixed-wing market will be driven by internal and external security threats, territorial disputes, and modernization initiatives undertaken by armed forces across the world. Significant military aircraft customers include countries in the Asia Pacific and North American region, and the global fixed-wing aircraft market will be dominated by the US throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacifics share of the global fixed-wing aircraft market is also projected to increase, largely due to a number of international territorial conflicts and insurgency issues.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Market size and drivers: detailed analysis during 2019-2029, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world.

– Recent developments and industry challenges: insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of military fixed-wing aircraft segments around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.

– Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand.

– Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2019-2029

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global market. It provides an overview of key players, together with information regarding key alliances, strategic initiatives, and financial analysis.

Scope of this Report-

– The Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market, valued at US$80 billion in 2019, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.71% over the forecast period, to reach US$104.4 billion by 2029. Realizing the benefits provided by fixed-wing aircraft as force multipliers, various countries are allocating substantial defense budgets to the R&D and procurement of advanced airacrafts.

– Multi-role and Transport aircraft are more in demand by major defense spenders such as the US, Russia, the UK, and China, whereas Reconnaissance and Surveillance aircraft are finding growing markets in developing countries such as India, Brazil, and the UAE.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global military fixed-wing aircraft market over the next ten years

– Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different military fixed-wing aircraft segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

– Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

– Identify the major channels that are driving the global military fixed-wing aircraft market, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

– Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the internal ministries of different countries within the global military fixed-wing aircraft market

– Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top military fixed-wing aircraft providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available