GLOBAL ACRYLONITRILE-BUTADIENE-STYRENE MARKET REPORT- GROWTH FACTORS, INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES AND OUTLOOK 2023 | 12.49 MTPA BY 2023

The research reports on Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2673010

Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) capacity is expected to experience moderate growth over the next five years from 11.17 mtpa in 2018 to 12.49 mtpa by 2023. Around eight planned and announced ABS plants are expected to come online, predominantly in Asia over the upcoming years. China National Petroleum Corp, National Petrochemical Co and Ineos AG are the top three companies accounting for the planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.

Scope of this Report-

– Global ABS capacity outlook by region

– Global ABS capacity outlook by country

– ABS planned and announced plants details

– Capacity share of the major ABS producers globally

– Global ABS capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global ABS capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned and announced ABS plants globally

– Understand regional ABS supply scenario

– Identify opportunities in the global ABS industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of ABS capacity data

Single User License: US $ 3995

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2673010

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1. List of Tables 4

1.2. List of Figures 7

2. Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review 9

2.1. Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry, An Overview 9

2.2. Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023 9

2.3. Global ABS Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018 10

2.4. Global ABS Industry, Planned and Announced Plants 11

2.5. Global ABS Capacity Contribution by Region 12

2.6. Key Companies by ABS Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2018 13

2.7. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to ABS Industry 14

2.8. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants 15

2.9. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Countries 16

2.10. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Companies 17

2.11. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants 19

2.12. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Countries 20

3. Global Planned and Announced ABS Plants 21

4. Asia ABS Industry 22

4.1. Asia ABS Industry, An Overview 22

4.2. Asia ABS Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023 22

4.3. Asia ABS Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018 23

4.4. Asia ABS Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants 24

4.5. Asia ABS Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants by Country 25

4.6. ABS Industry in China 26

4.6.1. China ABS Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 26

4.7. ABS Industry in India 29

4.7.1. India ABS Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 29

4.8. ABS Industry in Malaysia 30

4.8.1. Malaysia ABS Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 30

4.9. ABS Industry in South Korea 31

4.9.1. South Korea ABS Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 31

4.10. ABS Industry in Taiwan 32

4.10.1. Taiwan ABS Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 32

4.11. ABS Industry in Thailand 34

4.11.1. Thailand ABS Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 34

4.12. ABS Industry in Indonesia 35

4.12.1. Indonesia ABS Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 35

4.13. ABS Industry in Japan 36

4.13.1. Japan ABS Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 36

4. Europe ABS Industry 37

4.1. Europe ABS Industry, An Overview 37

4.2. Europe ABS Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023 37

4.3. Europe ABS Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018 38

4.4. Europe ABS Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants 39

4.5. Europe ABS Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants by Country 40

4.6. ABS Industry in Germany 41

4.6.1. Germany ABS Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 41

4.7. ABS Industry in Spain 42

4.7.1. Spain ABS Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 42

4.8. ABS Industry in Netherlands 42

4.8.1. Netherlands ABS Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 42

4.9. ABS Industry in Belgium 43

4.9.1. Belgium ABS Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 43

4.10. ABS Industry in France 43

4.10.1. France ABS Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 43

4.11. ABS Industry in Italy 44

4.11.1. Italy ABS Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 44

5. Former Soviet Union ABS Industry 45

5.1. Former Soviet Union ABS Industry, An Overview 45

5.2. Former Soviet Union ABS Industry, Capacity by Country, 2013-2023 45

5.3. Former Soviet Union ABS Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Country, 2013-2018 46

5.4. ABS Industry in Russia 47

5.4.1. Russia ABS Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 47

6. Middle East ABS Industry 48

6.1. Middle East ABS Industry, An Overview 48

6.2. Middle East ABS Industry, Capacity by Countries, 2013-2023 48

6.3. Middle East ABS Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Countries, 2013-2018 49

6.4. Middle East ABS Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants 50

6.5. Middle East ABS Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants by Country 51

6.6. ABS Industry in Iran 52

6.6.1. Iran ABS Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 52

6.7. ABS Industry in Saudi Arabia 53

6.7.1. Saudi Arabia ABS Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 53

7. North America ABS Industry 54

7.1. North America ABS Industry, An Overview 54

7.2. North America ABS Industry, Capacity by Countries, 2013-2023 54

7.3. North America ABS Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Countries, 2013-2018 55

7.4. North America ABS Industry, Annual Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active Plants 56

7.5. North America ABS Industry, Annual Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active Plants by Country 57

7.6. ABS Industry in the US 58

7.6.1. The US ABS Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 58

7.7. ABS Industry in Mexico 59

7.7.1. Mexico ABS Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 59

8. Appendix 60