GLOBAL ACETONE MARKET REPORT- GROWTH TRENDS, TOP PLAYERS, TYPES, APPLICATIONS AND REGIONAL ANALYSIS | 9.51 MTPA BY 2023

The research reports on Global Acetone Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Acetone Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Acetone Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2673012

Global Acetone capacity is expected to experience moderate growth over the next five years from 8.99 mtpa in 2018 to 9.51 mtpa by 2023. Around four planned and announced Acetone plants are expected to come online, predominantly in Asia over the upcoming years. Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd, Saudi Arabian Oil Co and Petroliam Nasional Bhd are the top three companies accounting for the planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.

Scope of this Report-

– Global Acetone capacity outlook by region

– Global Acetone capacity outlook by country

– Acetone planned and announced plants details

– Capacity share of the major Acetone producers globally

– Global Acetone capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global Acetone capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned and announced Acetone plants globally

– Understand regional Acetone supply scenario

– Identify opportunities in the global Acetone industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Acetone capacity data

Single User License: US $ 3995

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2673012

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1. List of Tables 5

1.2. List of Figures 9

2. Global Acetone Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review 11

2.1. Global Acetone Industry, An Overview 11

2.2. Global Acetone Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023 11

2.3. Global Acetone Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018 12

2.4. Global Acetone Industry, Planned and Announced Plants 13

2.5. Global Acetone Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 14

2.6. Global Acetone Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 18

2.7. Global Acetone Capacity Contribution by Region 22

2.8. Key Companies by Acetone Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2018 23

2.9. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Acetone Industry 24

2.10. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants 25

2.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Countries 26

2.12. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Company 27

2.13. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants 28

2.14. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries 29

3. Global Planned and Announced Acetone Plants 30

4. Africa Acetone Industry 31

4.1. Africa Acetone Industry, An Overview 31

4.2. Africa Acetone Industry, Capacity by Country, 2013-2023 31

4.3. Africa Acetone Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018 32

4.4. Africa Acetone Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 33

4.5. Acetone Industry in South Africa 34

4.5.1. South Africa Acetone Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 34

5. Asia Acetone Industry 35

5.1. Asia Acetone Industry, An Overview 35

5.2. Asia Acetone Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023 35

5.3. Asia Acetone Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018 36

5.4. Asia Acetone Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 37

5.5. Asia Acetone Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants 39

5.6. Asia Acetone Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants by Country 40

5.7. Acetone Industry in China 41

5.7.1. China Acetone Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 41

5.8. Acetone Industry in India 44

5.8.1. India Acetone Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 44

5.9. Acetone Industry in South Korea 45

5.9.1. South Korea Acetone Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 45

5.10. Acetone Industry in Thailand 46

5.10.1. Thailand Acetone Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 46

5.11. Acetone Industry in Singapore 47

5.11.1. Singapore Acetone Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 47

5.12. Acetone Industry in Japan 48

5.12.1. Japan Acetone Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 48

5.13. Acetone Industry in Malaysia 49

5.13.1. Malaysia Acetone Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 49

5.14. Acetone Industry in Taiwan 50

5.14.1. Taiwan Acetone Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 50

6. Europe Acetone Industry 51

6.1. Europe Acetone Industry, An Overview 51

6.2. Europe Acetone Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023 51

6.3. Europe Acetone Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018 52

6.4. Europe Acetone Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 53

6.5. Europe Acetone Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 54

6.6. Acetone Industry in Germany 57

6.6.1. Germany Acetone Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 57

6.7. Acetone Industry in Belgium 58

6.7.1. Belgium Acetone Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 58

6.8. Acetone Industry in the Netherlands 58

6.8.1. Netherlands Acetone Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 58

6.9. Acetone Industry in Poland 59

6.9.1. Poland Acetone Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 59

6.10. Acetone Industry in France 59

6.10.1. France Acetone Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 59

6.11. Acetone Industry in Finland 60

6.11.1. Finland Acetone Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 60

6.12. Acetone Industry in Italy 60

6.12.1. Italy Acetone Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 60

6.13. Acetone Industry in Spain 61

6.13.1. Spain Acetone Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 61

7. Former Soviet Union Acetone Industry 62

7.1. Former Soviet Union Acetone Industry, An Overview 62

7.2. Former Soviet Union Acetone Industry, Capacity by Country, 2013-2023 62

7.3. Former Soviet Union Acetone Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Country, 2013-2018 63

7.4. Former Soviet Union Acetone Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 64

7.5. Former Soviet Union Acetone Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 64

7.6. Former Soviet Union Acetone Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants 66

7.7. Former Soviet Union Acetone Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants by Country 67

7.8. Acetone Industry in Russia 68

7.8.1. Russia Acetone Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 68

8. Middle East Acetone Industry 69

8.1. Middle East Acetone Industry, An Overview 69

8.2. Middle East Acetone Industry, Capacity by Country, 2013-2023 69

8.3. Middle East Acetone Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Country, 2013-2018 70

8.4. Middle East Acetone Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 71

8.5. Middle East Acetone Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 71

8.6. Acetone Industry in Saudi Arabia 72

8.6.1. Saudi Arabia Acetone Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 72

9. North America Acetone Industry 73

9.1. North America Acetone Industry, An Overview 73

9.2. North America Acetone Industry, Capacity by Country, 2013-2023 73

9.3. North America Acetone Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Country, 2013-2018 74

9.4. North America Acetone Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 75

9.5. North America Acetone Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 77

9.6. Acetone Industry in the US 79

9.6.1. The US Acetone Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 79

10. South America Acetone Industry 81

10.1. South America Acetone Industry, An Overview 81

10.2. South America Acetone Industry, Capacity by Country, 2013-2023 81

10.3. South America Acetone Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Country, 2013-2018 82

10.4. South America Acetone Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 83

10.5. South America Acetone Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 85

10.6. Acetone Industry in Brazil 87

10.6.1. Brazil Acetone Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 87

10.7. Acetone Industry in Argentina 87

10.7.1. Argentina Acetone Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 87

11. Appendix 88