GLOBAL REMOTE WEAPONS STATIONS MARKET REPORT- IS EXPECTED TO GROW AT A CAGR OF 3.30% OVER THE FORECAST PERIOD

The Global Remote Weapons Stations Market 2019-2029 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for remote weapons stations systems, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Lessons-learnt from Afghanistan, Iraq have been successfully employed in Mali and other areas of the world where military forces needed to intervene to provide stabilization and peace-enforcement. Protection of troops, force-protection against all types of threats, persistent ISR to monitor areas and if needed engage targets.

Many countries, such as France, Belgium, the UK and the US are developing a mixture of forces better suited for expeditionary operations. That is forces that will be easily transported (being light) across the globe in relatively short time. These forces must be able to survive in enemy territory (having adequate armor protection), have increased speed to move rapidly across the battlefield and employ firepower of level similar, if not higher than that of the enemy.

In particular, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Market size and drivers: detailed analysis during 2019-2029, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world

– Recent developments and industry challenges: insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of Remote Weapons Stations segments around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants

– Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand

– Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2019-2029

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global market. It provides an overview of key players, together with information regarding key alliances, strategic initiatives, and financial analysis

Scope of this Report-

– The global Remote Weapons Stations market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.30% over the forecast period.

– The market consists of five categories: RWS Heavy 20-35 ATGM, RWS Medium, RWS Heavy 20-35, RWS Heavy 40-50 ATGM, RWS Medium ATGM, RWS Light, RWS Heavy 40-50 and RWS Heavy. Europe will dominate the sector, followed by North America and North America. The RWS Medium segment is expected to be the leading segment with a share of 42.5%.

