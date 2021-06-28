GLOBAL ACRYLONITRILE MARKET REPORT- GROWTH, CHALLENGES, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION AND TOP KEY PLAYERS | 9.28 MTPA BY 2023

The research reports on Global Acrylonitrile Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Acrylonitrile Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Acrylonitrile Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2826384

Global acrylonitrile capacity is expected to experience moderate growth over the next five years from 7.66 mtpa in 2018 to 9.28 mtpa by 2023. Around eight planned and announced acrylonitrile plants are expected to come online predominantly in Asia over the upcoming years. Among countries, China is expected to lead acrylonitrile capacity growth by 2023, followed by Iran and Russia.

Scope of this Report-

– Global acrylonitrile capacity outlook by region

– Global acrylonitrile capacity outlook by country

– Acrylonitrile planned and announced plants details

– Capacity share of the major acrylonitrile producers globally

– Global acrylonitrile capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global acrylonitrile capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned and announced acrylonitrile plants globally

– Understand regional acrylonitrile supply scenario

– Identify opportunities in the global acrylonitrile industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of acrylonitrile capacity data

Single User License: US $ 3995

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2826384

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1. List of Tables 5

1.2. List of Figures 9

2. Introduction 11

2.1. What is This Report About? 11

2.2. Market Definition 11

3. Global Acrylonitrile Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review 12

3.1. Global Acrylonitrile Industry, An Overview 12

3.2. Global Acrylonitrile Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023 12

3.3. Global Acrylonitrile Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018 13

3.4. Global Acrylonitrile Industry, Planned and Announced Plants 14

3.5. Global Acrylonitrile Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 15

3.6. Global Acrylonitrile Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 18

3.7. Global Acrylonitrile Capacity Contribution by Region 21

3.8. Key Companies by Acrylonitrile Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2018 22

3.9. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Acrylonitrile Industry 24

3.10. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants 25

3.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Countries 26

3.12. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Company 27

3.13. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants 29

3.14. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries 30

4. Global Planned and Announced Acrylonitrile Plants 31

5. Asia Acrylonitrile Industry 32

5.1. Asia Acrylonitrile Industry, An Overview 32

5.2. Asia Acrylonitrile Industry, Capacity by Countries, 2013-2023 32

5.3. Asia Acrylonitrile Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Countries, 2013-2018 33

5.4. Asia Acrylonitrile Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 34

5.5. Asia Acrylonitrile Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 36

5.6. Asia Acrylonitrile Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants 39

5.7. Asia Acrylonitrile Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants by Country 40

5.8. Acrylonitrile Industry in China 41

5.8.1. China Acrylonitrile Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 41

5.9. Acrylonitrile Industry in India 44

5.9.1. India Acrylonitrile Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 44

5.10. Acrylonitrile Industry in South Korea 45

5.10.1. South Korea Acrylonitrile Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 45

5.11. Acrylonitrile Industry in Thailand 46

5.11.1. Thailand Acrylonitrile Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 46

5.12. Acrylonitrile Industry in Japan 47

5.12.1. Japan Acrylonitrile Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 47

5.13. Acrylonitrile Industry in Taiwan 48

5.13.1. Taiwan Acrylonitrile Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 48

6. Europe Acrylonitrile Industry 49

7. Former Soviet Union Acrylonitrile Industry 58

8. Middle East Acrylonitrile Industry 66

9. North America Acrylonitrile Industry 72

10. South America Acrylonitrile Industry 78

11. Appendix 82